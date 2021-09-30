While we’re set for a longer wait for the third season of The Mandalorian, Star Wars fans have a new adventure to keep us busy over the New Year period. Disney has announced that the new Disney+ Original show set in the Star Wars universe, The Book of Boba Fett, has a December 2021 release date.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett in Australia

Season one of The Book of Boba Fett will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ from December 29, 2021. At this stage, the number of episodes are unknown, but it’s likely that each installment will premiere weekly after the first episode Wednesday air date.

Both seasons of The Mandalorian had eight episodes in each, so it’s possible The Book of Boba Fett could have eight episodes, running the season through to February 2022.

His story is only beginning. #TheBookOfBobaFett, an all-new Original Series, starts streaming December 29 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/D3W26zSN6c — The Book of Boba Fett (@bobafett) September 29, 2021

What can we expect from The Book of Boba Fett?

We were reintroduced to Boba Fett in the second season of The Mandalorian, as he helped our favourite Space Dad, Din Djarin/The Mandalorian, to protect The Child/Grogu from the remnants of the Empire, who were looking to use Grogu’s Jedi abilities for their own need.

Boba Fett (played by Temuera Morrison), and the mercenary Fennec Shand (played by Ming-Na Wen), met Din Djarin and Grogu on the planet Tython, where Grogu was to contact any remaining Jedi to help protect him and complete his training. Fett had tracked them down to reclaim his Mandalorian armour, which Din Djarin had recovered on Tatooine. Din asks for their help protecting Grogu from a band of Stormtroopers and Dark Troopers, in return for the armour. While Grogu is captured, Fett and Fennec assist Djarin in rescuing Grogu.

At the end of the final episode of the second season of The Mandalorian, fans were treated to the surprise announcement of a new show, The Book of Boba Fett. In a bonus scene, we see Fett and Fennec return to Tatooine and go to Jabba’s Palace — the last place Fett was seen in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, where he was thrown into a Sarlacc pit. Here, back in Jabba’s Palace, Fett kills Bib Fortuna (Jabba’s aide) and sits in Jabba’s ‘throne’.

The Book of Boba Fett will pick up where this scene left off, with Fett and Fennec navigating the underworld of the Galaxy to take over the territory and crime syndicate that was once ruled by Jabba the Hutt. Considering Fett’s background as a bounty hunter, it’s likely this will be an environment he feels very comfortable navigating.

