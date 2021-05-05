How to watch Adventure Time

Once described by the New York Times as being one of the ‘visual and artistic wonders of the last decade’, Adventure Time is a spectacular cartoon defying categorisation. It’s a cartoon for people who don’t even like cartoons, reaching way above its intended target market as it covers war, love, friendship, family, jealousy, rage, philosophy and growing up amid a literal candy land, resulting in a show that can be enjoyed by children and adults alike. Despite the final season airing in 2018, Adventure Time keeps its fans coming back time and time again, but where can you watch it? If you want to re-watch Adventure Time in all its glory – or check it out for the first time – read on to find out how.

Where to watch Adventure Time in Australia

Adventure Time is available to stream on BINGE and Foxtel, and can be purchased or rented via iTunes.

Adventure Time on BINGE

All 10 seasons of Adventure Time are available to stream on BINGE. BINGE is also host to the multiple hour-long specials known as Adventure Time: Distant Lands, giving you plenty to watch.

Adventure Time on Foxtel

Episodes of Adventure Time are sporadically scheduled on Foxtel, although you’ll have to check your guide for when episodes will air and what channel they’ll be shown on.

Adventure Time on iTunes

All 10 seasons of Adventure Time are available to buy on iTunes, with each season available for between $15.99 and $19.99, depending on the season. A complete boxset is also available for $111.99.

What is Adventure Time about?

Finn the Boy has an enchanted sword, and Jake the Dog can shapeshift into any shape you can imagine. Put them together and they are the crime fighting team fit for the magical Land of Ooo. Joining them is a cast of characters including Princess BubbleGum and her subjects (who are made of sweets of course), Marceline the Vampire, BMO the video controller, the evil Ice King and his penguins and a giant shrieking lemon man. It’s beyond bizarre, but it’s so, so good.

Photo Credit: BINGE