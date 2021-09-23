How to watch Dragon Ball Z in Australia

One of the most iconic shows of the late 90s and early 2000s in Australia, Dragon Ball Z has a special place in many hearts, with the adventures of Goku and his band of ripped fighters capturing the imagination and attention of many. And even though the show ended many, many years ago, mention DBZ to anyone, and you can expect a lengthy conversation of just how good the show was, and who was the best fighter. But how can you relive your childhood and rewatch the show? Or what if you have no idea what we’re talking about and want to get in on the action? Find out how to watch Dragon Ball Z in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z is available to stream on anime-streaming platform Funimation, with the series also available for purchase through Microsoft.

Watch Dragon Ball Z on Funimation

Funimation has all nine seasons of Dragon Ball Z available to stream, as well as the various specials and movies that the series produced. Funimation is also home to the prequel and sequel series of the Dragon Ball universe.

Watch Dragon Ball Z on Microsoft

Microsoft has all nine seasons of Dragon Ball Z available to purchase, with seasons available in either HD or SD quality. Seasons cost between $29.99 and $39.99 each.

What is Dragon Ball Z about?

Dragon Ball Z is an animated series that follows Goku, a powerful being living on Earth who discovers that he is actually a Saiyan, a race of warriors, which explains Goku’s impressive strength. But because of his true heritage, Goku is sought out by many other powerful beings, including his long-lost brother Raditz, another Saiyan called Vegeta, as well as plenty of bad guys, including the likes of Frieza, Garlic Jr, the Red Ribbon Army, Cell and Buu, all of whom are hellbent on destroying Goku, Earth, or both. It’s a show that centres around hand-to-hand combat, people shooting energy blasts from their hands, transforming into giant monkeys, workout out, yelling and the traditional power of friendship spiel that’s big in the anime scene. Oh, and all the while Goku and his friends are searching for the Dragon Balls, mysterious artefacts that when collected, summon a giant dragon that grants you wishes. It’s a helluva ride, and one that is most definitely worth it.

Picture credit: Microsoft