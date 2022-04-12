How to Watch Gaslit in Australia

Watergate is synonymous with one man – Richard Nixon – but as time moves on and documents become declassified, the voices that cracked open the corruption continue to spill forth. One you may not have heard of is the story of Martha Mitchell, one of the first to speak up. With Julia Roberts on the case as Mitchell, you can be sure her story will be done its due justice. Find out exactly how it all went down, with Canstar Blue’s guide to Gaslit.
How to watch Gaslit
You can stream Gaslit through Stan. Episodes will become available from April 24, 2022.
Watch Gaslit on Stan
Stan has won the exclusive rights to host Gaslit. Episodes from the series will become available from April 24, 2022.
What is Gaslit about?
Martha Mitchell is a well-respected woman – an Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s Attorney General, John Mitchell. She exudes Southern charm and knows exactly how to live a public life. However, when she discovers her husband’s, and subsequently her party’s, involvement with Watergate, she cannot help but speak up. Martha is the first to speak up, bringing the full weight of the administration crashing down on her and her husband’s head, causing her husband to have to choose between his beloved Nixon, or the love of his life.
Photo credit: Stan
