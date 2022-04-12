How to Watch Gaslit in Australia

Watergate is synonymous with one man – Richard Nixon – but as time moves on and documents become declassified, the voices that cracked open the corruption continue to spill forth. One you may not have heard of is the story of Martha Mitchell, one of the first to speak up. With Julia Roberts on the case as Mitchell, you can be sure her story will be done its due justice. Find out exactly how it all went down, with Canstar Blue’s guide to Gaslit.

How to watch Gaslit

You can stream Gaslit through Stan. Episodes will become available from April 24, 2022.

Watch Gaslit on Stan

Stan has won the exclusive rights to host Gaslit. Episodes from the series will become available from April 24, 2022.

What is Gaslit about?

Martha Mitchell is a well-respected woman – an Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s Attorney General, John Mitchell. She exudes Southern charm and knows exactly how to live a public life. However, when she discovers her husband’s, and subsequently her party’s, involvement with Watergate, she cannot help but speak up. Martha is the first to speak up, bringing the full weight of the administration crashing down on her and her husband’s head, causing her husband to have to choose between his beloved Nixon, or the love of his life.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more watershed stories? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo credit: Stan