How to watch Stranger Things in Australia

Things just keep getting stranger and stranger, and now with season four on its way, it’s time to get caught up with your favourite horror-mystery crew from Stranger Things. Sure, the kids might look a little older now, and the monsters a little scarier, but there’s still plenty of upsides to the Upside Down. If you’re keen to dive in, find out how to watch every episode of Stranger Things in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Stranger Things

You can stream all of Stranger Things exclusively on Netflix.

Stranger Things on Netflix

All three seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix, with season four scheduled to be released some time in 2022 on the platform.

What is Stranger Things about?

Best friends Will, Mike, Dustin and Lucas are finishing off another 10-hour round of their favourite game, Dungeons and Dragons, when all the weirdness begins. While they unleash dragons, monsters and ghouls in Mike’s basement, outside, supernatural happenings are overtaking their small town of Hawkins. Calling it a night, Will jumps on his bike to head home, but he never gets there. As the group comes to learn of the disappearance, they’re confused, but not afraid, and band together, determined to find their friend. Before long they meet Eleven, a runaway with kinetic abilities who becomes their secret weapon in the hunt for Will. And that’s just the beginning…..

What can we expect from Stranger Things season four?

Just a quick recap: Season three saw the end of the Mind Flayer (finally!), with a redeemed Billy sacrificing himself to save the group, and Eleven losing her powers in the process. The Starcourt mall was bulldozed, leaving all the terrible memories in the past and the characters ready to move on. Except for a mysterious last scene, where, somewhere deep in Russia, an unknown American (who we assume is Hopper) is being held captive, while his fellow prisoners are being fed to a Demagorgon. So what does all this mean for season four? Well, it seems that season four is going to be all about a terrifyingly creepy house with a murderous past and somehow, the gang is involved. If they are going to get to the bottom of this one they’ll need Eleven’s superpowers and Hopper on site, so fingers crossed for his speedy return.