Origin Energy: Discount changes you need to know about

Origin is the latest of the ‘big three’ energy retailers to shuffle its prices by changing the percentage savings of discounts in New South Wales, south east Queensland and South Australia – and there’s good and bad news.

The online version of Origin’s ‘Max Saver’ plan is now cheaper for new customers in NSW, while the retailer has effectively increased prices in QLD and SA by cutting its discounts.

In NSW, the Max Saver has decreased in annual cost by about 2.39%, while in QLD and SA it has increased by roughly 4.73% and 1.17% respectively. It is believed that existing customers who signed up under old discount terms will not be impacted by the change.

It’s worth noting that adjusting any feature of power plans, like discounts, can have big implications on the overall price customers pay for power, said Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“Energy retailers are known to increase and decrease discounts quite often, which is something we all need to be aware of,” said Mr Downes. “Even if the discount change does not apply to existing customers, it’s good to know what your retailer is offering new customers, because it’s quite often new customers who get the best deal. Though, there’s nothing stopping you asking for the same.

Mr Downes added: “Origin, like many retailers, will also adjust its discounts to climb up price comparison websites like Canstar Blue, so it’s a timely reminder that it’s worth regularly reviewing your options and seeing where savings can be had.

“Origin can do you a good deal if you sign up at the right time, but keep in mind there are 30+ other retailers in the market, all equally capable of offering cheap prices and good service.”

Origin’s Max Saver – Online Special has a guaranteed discount that applies to both electricity usage charges and supply charges – two underlying costs that make up the bulk of household energy bills. Customers must sign up to this deal online, pay by direct debit and accept all correspondence from Origin online.

Compare Origin Energy Prices

NSW

VIC

QLD

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA

Origin Energy discount changes

Here are Origin’s discount changes on the Max Saver – Online Special plan:

NSW: 17% to 19% (Ausgrid)

17% to 19% (Ausgrid) QLD: 16% to 12% (Energex)

16% to 12% (Energex) SA: 16% to 15% (SA Power Networks)

Image credit: ImageFlow/Shutterstock.com