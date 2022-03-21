ALDI slings designer homewares in Special Buys

ALDI will be giving Kmart a run for its money in the décor department, with the budget supermarket selling some seriously trendy homewares available in Special Buys this week.

ALDI’s ‘luxury living’ sale starts on Saturday, 26 March, and includes designer furniture, bed and bath linen, rugs, cushions, and candles.

The most coveted items in ALDI’s homewares Special Buys are the SOHL marble and wood coffee table (available exclusively online) for $399 and the matching side tables for $159 each. Both are made from 100% FSC certified wood.

The SOHL marble and wood coffee table features a round design with a contrasting wood frame and base and a solid marble tabletop.

The matching SOHL side tables also have a round marble tabletop with a contrasting wooden base.

If you prefer square edges, there are also SOHL luxe bedside tables for $69.99 each. They come with a wood veneer finish and two drawers with metal moon handles.

For vintage lovers, there will be some Kirkton House epoch-style rugs (1.20m x 1.80m) available in five assorted designs for $69.99 each.

For just $79.99, ALDI will also be slinging four Kirkton House quilted coverlet sets in assorted reversible designs.

ALDI’s ‘luxury living’ Special Buys will also feature round velvet storage ottomans for $59.99, velvet cushions for $16.99, plush throw blankets for $17.99 as well as bath mats, and towels made from Australian cotton for under $20.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. If you’re looking to track down Special Buys before they sell out, check out ALDI’s Special Buys Stock Checker on the website for stock availability in stores in your area.

Picture credits: ALDI website.