Hot on the heels of its sister telco Vodafone, TPG has officially launched 5G home internet plans for all eligible new and existing customers.

Previously available on a quiet, invite-only basis, TPG’s 5G broadband range is now on offer to any Aussie adequately covered by the Vodafone 5G network. TPG has dropped two plan options, including a cheaper plan with limited data speeds, and an unrestricted plan that delivers the maximum speeds available. Even better: both 5G plans are available free for your first month, and existing TPG customers will receive an ongoing plan discount.

5G internet from TPG: what’s on offer

Eligible customers can pick from TPG’s two new 5G home broadband options:

Premium Plan: $69.99 per month for unlimited data (maximum speeds of 100/20Mbps)

$69.99 per month for unlimited data (maximum speeds of 100/20Mbps) Max Plan: $79.99 per month for unlimited data (no speed caps)

Both plans include unlimited data and no lock-in contracts, plus no activation or delivery fees. Customers will receive an included dual-band AC Wireless modem with each plan, which is free if you stay connected for 36 months; cancel earlier, and you’ll need to send back your modem, or be charged a non-return fee.

TPG 5G Home Internet Plans The following table shows a selection of published TPG 5G home broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period 5G Home Broadband Premium Plan $64.99 per month for existing TPG customers

Up to 100Mbps speeds

$0 setup fee with no lock-in contract

$0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months

Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $69.99 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $69.99 Advertised Cost^^/billing period 5G Home Broadband Max Plan $74.99 per month for existing TPG customers

No speed restrictions

$0 setup fee with no lock-in contract

$0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months

Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $79.99 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $79.99 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

If you go with the cheaper Premium plan, your 5G speeds will be capped at a maximum of 100Mbps for downloads and 20Mbps for uploads during off-peak hours. This means you can expect speeds that are on par with the premium NBN 100 speed tier, although your real-world experience may vary. While this plan does curb your 5G speeds, it should be fast enough to handle multiple simultaneous users and devices, and is suitable for 4K streaming, social media, video calls and gaming.

TPG’s pricier Max Plan, in comparison, features no speed limits and will provide the fastest download and upload speeds available at your location. However, customers should keep in mind that speeds are variable, and can be impacted by a variety of factors, including network congestion, the coverage in your area, and the amount of devices connected in your home.

If you’re new to TPG, you’ll pay the full $69.99 or $79.99 monthly charge for each plan; however, existing TPG mobile or internet customers qualify for a discount. Add 5G home internet to your TPG account, and you’ll pay $64.99 per month for the Premium plan, and $74.99 for the Max speed option – that’s a $5 monthly discount on each plan.

If you are keen to try out 5G internet at home, TPG is currently offering your first month’s plan fees free. If you’re unhappy with your speeds or service, simply cancel within that first month, and return your modem within 21 days.

TPG’s 5G broadband plans are more or less similar to the 5G internet range now offered by Vodafone. Like TPG, Vodafone gives customers the choice of two plans:

Premium Plan: $75 per month for unlimited data (maximum speeds of 100/20Mbps)

$75 per month for unlimited data (maximum speeds of 100/20Mbps) Ultimate Plan: $85 per month for unlimited data (no speed caps)

Both these plans are available with no contracts or upfront fees, and existing Vodafone customers can score a $5 per month discount on each. Vodafone also provides a 5G-ready modem that’s free when you stay connected for 36 months.

Vodafone 5G Home Internet Plans The following table shows a selection of published Vodafone 5G home broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Premium 5G Home Internet Plan $70 per month for existing Vodafone customers

Up to 100Mbps speeds

$0 setup fee with no lock-in contract

$0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months

Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $75 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $75 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Ultimate 5G Home Internet Plan $80 per month for existing Vodafone customers

No speed restrictions

$0 setup fee with no lock-in contract

$0 modem when you stay connected for 36 months

Special offer: First month plan fees free. Terms apply. min. cost $85 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $85 Advertised Cost^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

How fast is TPG 5G internet?

Canstar Blue reached out to TPG and Vodafone for clarification on the typical speeds customers can expect on unrestricted, maximum-speed 5G internet plans. Unfortunately, parent company for both telcos, TPG Telecom, couldn’t provide an exact figure or range for its 5G broadband, but did confirm plans should be fast enough for activities such as ultra-high definition streaming and heavy downloading.

Potentially, 5G networks can deliver speeds that easily outpace what’s available on NBN plans. The fastest NBN plans have a maximum download speed of 1000Mbps, or one gigabit per second, with typical peak-hour speeds sitting in the 700Mbps range. However, 5G is theoretically even faster, and so far 5G internet is significantly cheaper than ultra-fast NBN.

While we don’t yet have average speeds for Vodafone’s 5G network, both Telstra and Optus have released typical speed data for their respective 5G internet plans. Optus’ $90 5G Internet Entertainer plan features a typical busy-hour speed of 225Mbps between 7pm and 11pm, with a minimum speed guarantee of 50Mbps.

Telstra’s 5G home internet plan is currently offered on an invitation-only basis, but the telco cites peak hour speeds of between 50Mbps and 600Mbps, with an average of 378Mbps. But again, these speeds may vary, and will depend on factors such as your location and the number of users on the network.

If you’re unhappy with your fixed-line home internet, or don’t have the NBN connection type that allows access to NBN 250 or NBN 1000, you may find 5G broadband to be a fast and cost-effective solution. Unlimited 5G home internet currently sits at a similar price point to NBN 100, which typically ranges from $80 to $110 per month, depending on your provider.

Of course, 5G is a work in progress, and Vodafone’s network is still very much in the roll out stages. If you’re outside a major metropolitan area, you may have to wait for adequate coverage to become available – but in the meantime, you can still access 4G broadband as an NBN alternative. If you’re interested, you can shop 4G home wireless broadband plans below.