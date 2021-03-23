Advertisement

ALDI Mobile has announced two new family-oriented plans, each including shared data for multiple users.

The new plans don’t replace old ALDI Mobile products, and are instead completely new options designed to cater to families or couples. There are three ‘family ‘ plans now being offered by ALDI Mobile, all at different price points with different data offerings, along with a different number of maximum users.

Each plan offers unlimited calls and SMS to 15 countries and a 30-day expiry, along with unlimited standard calls and texts within Australia. Data rollover is also offered on all plans, which banks the data you and your family don’t use, provided you recharge within 24 hours of expiry. Here are ALDI Mobile’s family plans:

(New) $45 Family Plan: $45/mth for 40GB shared data, maximum of two users

$45/mth for 40GB shared data, maximum of two users $80 Family Plan: $80/mth for 80GB shared data, maximum of four users

$80/mth for 80GB shared data, maximum of four users (New) $110 Family Plan: $110/mth for 120GB shared data, maximum of six users

You can order these plans online through the ALDI Mobile website, but it’s worth shopping around if you’re after a family phone plan with data sharing. If you and your family are new to ALDI Mobile, you’ll need to purchase a SIM card for each family member signing up, priced at $5 per SIM.

What are some other plans with data sharing?

Optus, Telstra and Vodafone offer plans with slightly different data sharing options. Postpaid plans from these providers are also coupled to unlimited data extras, with speed-caps being implemented when you surpass your monthly high-speed data allowance, so you won’t be hit with data overage fees. Do keep in mind though that the unlimited data perk cannot be shared between devices, only your monthly fast data allowance.

Optus’ ‘Choice’ postpaid plans can share data across any eligible plans on your account

Telstra’s ‘Upfront’ plans include data sharing to up to 10 other plans connected to your account

Vodafone’s ‘Red Plus’ plans can share data with up to 10 other plans connected to the sharing account (up to five phone plans and five mobile broadband plans)

If you’re interested in any of the plans offered by the big three, check out the table below.

Should I sign up to Aldi Mobile?

ALDI might dominate Australia as one of the most successful supermarkets, but as a telco, the brand is a much smaller player. Operating on the Telstra network as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), ALDI Mobile gives its customers access to 4G and 3G networks.

ALDI Mobile splits its plans into four categories: mobile plans, data-only plans, family plans, and Pay As You Go (PAYG) plans, each being prepaid. There are 11 plans available in total, with prices ranging from $15 per month for 3GB data, all the way up to a $365 plan with 365GB data, with a 365-day expiry.

If you’re interested in ALDI’s mobile plans, check out the selection in the table below.

