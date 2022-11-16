Coles now selling cheap iPhones from just $219

Just ahead of the Black Friday sales weekend – and perfectly-timed for the Christmas shopping season – Coles is once again dropping some serious deals on sought-after iPhones. Starting November 16, the supermarket giant will sell the refurbished Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone XR as part of its Best Buys stock, with prices beginning from as low as $219.

Coles is partnering with value-focused prepaid telco Boost Mobile to offer these devices, with previous collaborations between the two brands proving highly popular with shoppers. This is the second Black Friday iPhone sale from Boost and Coles, and offers buyers the chance to pick up the iPhone 8 at a cheaper-than-ever price.

The 64GB iPhone 8 will be available for $219, while the 64GB iPhone XR is priced at $339. Both devices are sold refurbished, but undergo Boost Mobile’s rigorous 72-point quality check before being approved for sale – making these phones a great option for kids and teens, or adults wanting a reliable handset at a low price.

iPhone 8: now $219 from Coles

Originally released back in 2017 with a $1,079 price tag, the iPhone 8 is pocket-rocket smartphone that’s best suited to shoppers looking for a compact phone with solid specs. Featuring a physical Home button and a smaller 4.7-inch Retina HD display, the iPhone 8 is also compatible with Apple’s newest iOS 16 operating system, so you won’t miss out on the latest software features and updates.

Here’s a quick overview of what you’ll get from the iPhone 8.

4.7-inch Retina HD display

A11 Bionic Chip

64GB storage

12-megapixel wide rear camera

7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera

Up to 13 hours video playback and wireless charging

Touch ID fingerprint security

ApplePay

Voice-free Siri AI assistant

iOS 16 compatibility

Includes charging cable and wall charger

Picking up the iPhone 8 from Coles will also save you money compared to buying the refurbished phone directly from Boost Mobile, with the latter pricing the 64GB version in very good condition from $269.

Although you can pair your phone with a Boost prepaid SIM, you’ll also be able to use your iPhone on any postpaid or prepaid SIM-only plan. We’ve compiled a number of plans below.

Postpaid Plans

Postpaid Plans

Prepaid Plans

iPhone XR: now $339 from Coles

Priced at $1,229 when originally released in 2018, the refurbished 64GB iPhone XR is available from Coles for $339. While pricier than the iPhone 8, the XR includes a larger screen, Face ID unlocking, and a faster processor and improved front camera.

Key specs and features for the iPhone XR include:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display

A12 Bionic Chip

64GB storage

12-megapixel wide rear camera

7-megapixel TrueDepth HD camera

Up to 16 hours video playback and wireless charging

Face ID security

ApplePay

Voice-free Siri AI assistant

iOS 16 compatibility

Includes charging cable and wall charger

Again, Coles is pricing the refurbished iPhone XR significantly lower than what’s offered from Boost Mobile’s online store, where the 64GB model is available from $419.

Customers can buy either phone directly from Coles supermarkets nationwide, or online from Coles’ Best Buys store. Devices will be on sale from Wednesday, November, 16, while stocks last.

What does ‘refurbished’ mean?

Boost Mobile’s range of iPhones – including the models the telco is supplying to Coles – are refurbished, meaning they’ve been gently used but are still in great working condition. They may have small surface signs of wear, such as scuffing or light scratches, but still function and operate good as new.

Each refurbished iPhone undergoes a 72-point inspection from partner company Alegre to ensure it’s still fully functional, and the devices available from Coles will include a 12-month warranty and a 30-day satisfaction guarantee. All phones will work on any Australian 3G or 4G mobile network, and are data-wiped and cross-checked against police lost and stolen databases before sale.

Buying refurbished is a great way to save hundreds on the cost of high-end devices, or to track down older models that are no longer produced or stocked brand new. Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone XR remain popular picks for customers who want the ease of use of an Apple device, but don’t need all the bells and whistles of the company’s expensive newer smartphones.

Boost Mobile’s online store stocks a range of refurbished Apple, Samsung and Google devices, including the iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21, and Google Pixel 3 – all substantially cheaper than buying brand new. You can also pick up refurbished iPads and Apple watches, and new audio accessories from Harmon Kardon.

Boost Mobile plans compared

Both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone XR will be available from Coles unlocked, so customers can pair their phone with their choice of SIM plan. If you’re considering Boost Mobile, the low-cost telco offers 28-day prepaid plans beginning from $20 per recharge for 5GB of data, up to $70 per recharge for 65GB.

All plans include unlimited standard national talk and text to Australian numbers, with selected plans also featuring unlimited international calls to standard numbers in 20 countries. Customers can also roll over any unused data to their next recharge, provided you renew your plan before the expiry date.

Boost Mobile operates on the full Telstra 3G and 4G mobile networks, and also offers 5G coverage on selected plans. However, as the iPhone 8 and iPhone XR aren’t 5G-capable, you won’t be able to access 5G speeds with either device.

The following table shows a selection of Boost Mobile prepaid plans from Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest.