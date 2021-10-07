Nokia is making even more steps to compete in the tech space with the release of its cheapest 5G phone yet, the Nokia G50, and its first-ever tablet device, the Nokia T20.

This puts Nokia, which is produced by HMD Global, in a more competitive position than previously. With more manufacturers now offering cheaper 5G phones, this next-generation technology has become easier to access for those with a tighter budget. Even though you can pick up cheaper 5G phones from other brands, Nokia’s new G50 is still reasonably priced. The first Nokia tablet device is also a big step for the brand, looking to cement itself as a more full-service technology provider to compete with the bigger players like Samsung and Apple.

“The Nokia T20 marks an incredibly important milestone for HMD Global with our very first tablet,” said James Robinson, ANZ Country Manager at HMD Global.

“Over the past two years in Australia, we’ve experienced an increase in working from home, online learning and the growing use of social media, video calling platforms and streaming services. All of this has contributed to a significant uplift in demand for tablets, with 3.4 million sold in 2020, a 12% increase on the previous year.”

2021 has been a big year for Nokia, with the brand launching plenty of new releases and re-organising the way it releases phones, set up in ranges based on price and focus. The release of this more affordable 5G phone, and the company’s first tablet, looks set to position the Nokia brand more firmly in the market.

The Nokia G50 — Nokia’s cheapest 5G phone to date

Positioned in the more ‘mid-range’ of the Nokia G series, the Nokia G50 is the latest phone in the line-up, and also Nokia’s cheapest 5G phone to date. While there are lower-priced 5G phones available from other manufacturers, such as Samsung and OPPO, the $449 AUD RRP price point is well within that ‘cheap’ 5G phone range.

You’ll get a 6.82-inch HD+ display, packaged into a sleek Finnish-designed device, with the G50 continuing that unique design Nokia has really made its own in in recent years. There’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, 5,000mAh battery with two-day battery life, and the phone is also 18W quick-charging compatible. You’ll get 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage, and up to 512GB of expandable micro SD storage.

As for the cameras, you’ll have a triple rear camera setup with 48MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth camera, along with the 8MP front-facing camera. You’ll also get a couple of different photo features, including the ability to add a watermark to your images, plus selfie stabilisation and Night Selfie mode, to optimise your selfies in different conditions.

Android 11 is included out of the box, with three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS updates to help future-proof your device. The Nokia G50 is available in Ocean Blue and Midnight Sun colours, and you’ll be able to pick it up for $449 AUD RRP from retailers including JB Hi Fi, Amazon, Harvey Norman and Officeworks.

$449 AUD RRP

5G compatibility

6.82-inch HD+ display

5,000mAh battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor

Facial unlocking

Triple rear-camera setup (48MP + 5MP ultra wide + 2MP depth)

8MP front-facing camera

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage + up to 512GB expandable micro SD storage

Android 11

Pick up a SIM-only plan

If you’re looking at buying the Nokia G50 phone, you’ll need a SIM-only phone plan to bundle with your device. In order to take advantage of the 5G coverage, you’ll need a 5G phone plan, such as those available from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone, along with smaller telcos like SpinTel and Aussie Broadband.

The Nokia T20 — a new direction in portable technology

The introduction of Nokia’s first-ever tablet device, the T20, is also the launch for the new ‘T series’ from Nokia, which will no doubt see more tablets released as part of this range in the future.

Nokia has designed the T20 with work-life balance in mind, thanks to its versatility and reliability, featured alongside that stalwart of Nokia devices — great battery life. Much like the way its phones are being produced — with a ‘love it, trust it, keep it’ slogan — the focus for the T20 is very much about creating a useful and reliable device that you’ll want to keep around. There’s a three year warranty, three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS updates.

As for the features and specifications, you’ll get a 2K 10.4-inch display, OZO Playback Panorama, plus stereo speakers for a great viewing experience, along with built-in dual microphones. You’ll also have access to Google Kids Space, which is available to Android tablet devices, designed to help nurture your child’s creativity and curiosity through videos, books and recommended apps. If you do choose to make this a family tablet, parents are able to manage their child’s access through Family Link parental controls.

All of this is powered by an Octa-core chipset for a great performance, not to mention a 8,200mAh battery life with 15W charging compatibility, capable of lasting through 10 hours of movies or 15 hours of web browsing. There’s also a headphone jack, 5MP front-facing camera, and 8MP rear camera with auto-focus. You’ll also have 64GB of internal storage, with up to 512GB of expandable micro SD storage and 4GB of RAM.

You’ll be able to pick up the Nokia T20 in its Deep Ocean colourway, for $349 AUD RRP from the online Nokia store.

$349 AUD RRP

10.4-inch 2K display

OZO Playback Panorama, stereo speakers

Built-in dual microphones

8,200mAh battery

Octa-core processor

5MP front-facing camera + 8MP rear camera

Nano SIM card slot

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage + up to 512GB expandable micro SD storage

Mobile broadband plans for tablets

If you like the sound of the Nokia T20 tablet, you may want to pick up a mobile broadband plan so you can access internet on your tablet when on the go. Mobile broadband, or data-only SIM plans, are available from a wide range of telcos, including Telstra, Optus, Vodafone, Amaysim and ALDI Mobile.