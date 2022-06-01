It’s easy for a middle device in a phone range to go under the radar, especially when its got a Pro model and an affordable premium phone to compete with. But what you get with the OPPO Find X5 is a pro-level experience that hits all the right notes — and with excellent cameras to back it up.

OPPO’s early 2022 series — the OPPO Find X5 range — delivers the latest premium experience across a range of price points. The Find X5 sits in the middle of the more premium and expensive Find X5 Pro, and the more budget-friendly Find X5 Lite.

Often, devices sitting in that middle range can miss out on some of the glory — lacking the ‘best of the best’ features of the ‘Pro’ models, but missing the ‘premium but affordable’ tag of the cheaper brother. However, with a price tag of $1,399 AUD RRP, what does the Find X5 offer and is it the right phone for you? Read on for our hands-on review of the OPPO Find X5.

How we tested the OPPO Find X5 I tested the OPPO Find X5 over the course of several weeks with regular usage, testing battery performance, and how the phone handled a range of activities and day-to-day use.

OPPO Find X5 features and specs

$1,399 AUD RRP

5G connectivity

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor

6.55 inch FHD AMOLED display

120Hz refresh rate

Triple rear-camera setup (50MP wide-angle + 50MP ultra-wide + 13MP telephoto) with MariSilicon X Imaging NPU and Hasselblad Experience for Mobile

32MP front-facing camera

4,500mAh

8GB RAM

256GB storage

Fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking

ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12

Black and White colourways

OPPO Find X5 pros

Rather smudge-proof backing material

Excellent low-light photography and video

Great all-round performance

Only comes in black and white colourways

Built-in speakers a little lacklustre

Design and functionality

Matte finish on the back is really sleek and premium-feeling

Really user-friendly design and good size

OPPO doesn’t shy away from making its phones big, with the OPPO Find X5 including a 6.55 inch AMOLED display. This is a bit smaller than the 6.7 inch display you get with the OPPO Find X5 Pro, but it’s still larger than its biggest competitor, the Samsung Galaxy S22 (6.1 inches) — although it’s $150 more expensive than the S22.

I felt that the OPPO Find X5 was the perfect-sized phone — large enough to optimise your experience, especially watching videos, but not as awkward to hold as larger phones can be.

OPPO has kept things pretty simple, offering choices between white and black. If you like neutral options you’ll probably be happy, but if you prefer a bit more interest or colour to your phone, you’ll probably be disappointed in the choices. As you do get an included clear jelly case, the white or black will be on display unless you find another phone case. However, the finish on the back of the Find X5 makes these neutral colours look sleek and classy.

I was given the white version of the Find X5, and the matte white finish does look and feel really sleek. I’m generally not a fan of white finishes, but this one almost feels like a matte ceramic tile thanks to its smoothness. While my first instinct was that it was a boring choice, looking at it and holding it did change my opinion, and I actually really like what OPPO has done with this design. Not only does it look nice, but if you dislike fingerprints and smudges, you won’t see any of that showing on the white matte back.

The screen also has a nice curve around the edges, which can sometimes be more of a hindrance during usage with other phones, but I found it made the screen feel much more premium.

The camera bump features on the top left of the phone — like most phone camera setups — but OPPO has essentially come up with its own signature style. The brand has opted for an angled, not quite square setup, with the camera bump sort of ‘melting’ into the back of the phone, rather than the more defined bump that Apple, Google and Samsung has. I really like this choice OPPO has made, and it feels very much like the company’s signature style, helping the Find X5 series to stand out from its competitors.

Using the phone

One thing you do notice when holding the Find X5 is just how solid it is, and it is a rather heavy-feeling phone. It comes in at 196g, which is the same weight of the larger Motorola Edge 30 Pro, but heavier than the 167g of the Samsung Galaxy S22.

Looking at the phone’s screen, the lock button is positioned on the right of the phone, while the volume buttons are on the left, and I found the placement of these buttons to be very user friendly. The in-display fingerprint scanner is also positioned in the perfect spot — if you’re unlocking with your thumb print, you don’t need to do any weird positioning or stretching to reach it. Ultimately I feel like OPPO really paid attention to how people use their phone, and managed to place everything in just the right position for ultimate usability and comfort.

You’ll have both fingerprint and facial unlocking to choose from (in addition to PIN), and the in-display fingerprint scanner is really quick and seamless to use. I didn’t find any instances where I needed to reposition my thumb and try again to get it to unlock — which was a problem I experienced frequently with the Google Pixel 6. Facial recognition unlocking was also really quick and I didn’t encounter any issues or delays in unlocking.

Overall, OPPO has managed to pull off a surprisingly nice-looking phone. While I initially felt it to be a bit boring and bland, it definitely looks much nicer in reality than I had expected, and I feel that’s a lot to do with the material they used for the back. It’s one of those phones that you really need to hold in order to appreciate what OPPO has done with the look, feel and functionality.

Performance

80W fast charger included in the box makes for a fast battery charging experience

Built-in speakers lack a little depth and richness to the sound

As you would expect from a phone at this price point, OPPO has delivered a speedy device that can easily keep up with your day-to-day needs. The Find X5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, which was also featured in the OPPO Find X3 Pro, released in early 2021 (the latest Snapdragon processor is found in the OPPO Find X5 Pro). So while it is last year’s processor, it’s still last year’s premium processor. For the average user, not having the latest chipset is unlikely to be a big issue.

With that in mind, the OPPO Find X5 is a zippy phone that makes scrolling through social media, web browsing, gaming and watching videos a breeze. It feels fast and doesn’t struggle to handle intensive apps, such as Instagram and games. The fast fingerprint and facial unlocking also means that going from a locked phone to opening your app is seamless. Add on the 120Hz refresh rate, and you’ve got a phone that does feel like the premium experience you’d expect for the price tag.

Backing up the zippy performance is of course 5G connectivity. Switching over to 5G, I was able to record average speeds of 243.26Mbps using the Optus 5G network on one occasion.

Viewing experience

The OPPO Find X5 has a gorgeous screen with a nice curve on the sides, and the colours look rather natural and clear, thanks to the 1 Billion Colour Bionic Display — and you do notice that the Find X5 showcases colours incredibly well. The adaptive brightness is rather intuitive, however I found it struggled switching from the ‘high consumption’ super-brightness to a duller brightness — it would jump straight down to the lowest brightness, even if that setting wasn’t right for the environment, and then took some time to rectify.

The built-in speakers give a great overall listening experience if you’re without headphones, however I felt it needed a little bit of a bass boost to improve the sound of both music and speech. I found that videos with mostly speaking would sound a little flat, and could have benefited from some more depth to the sound. However, it’s not really something you notice too much, and certainly doesn’t take away from the clear and immersive listening experience the speakers give you.

The screen quality and speakers make for a nice video watching experience, as well as scrolling through social media. You’ll also get an excellent gaming experience too. OPPO includes its version of game mode, where you can block out distractions, such as notifications, to keep your head in the game. The Find X5 handles gaming like a pro, and I found after around an hour of gameplay, the phone didn’t feel particularly hot and certainly didn’t struggle to keep up.

Battery and charging

When it comes to battery life, the 4,500mAh battery definitely does the job keeping up with your day-to-day needs. I found it burned only around 4% of battery after 30 minutes of Disney+ streaming, while 20 minutes of HD YouTube streaming used around 3% of battery. I didn’t particularly find gaming to be more of a huge battery drain than video, with around an hour and 20 minutes of solid gaming draining about 9% of the battery.

The battery did keep up with my day-to-day moderate usage needs, however a more intense phone user might find they need a boost later in the day. The good news is that OPPO includes an 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge in the box. Using the supplied charger, I was able to charge the Find X5 from 0% to 100% in just under 50 minutes. If you’re disappointed in the lack of included chargers from other phone manufacturers, this could be a big selling point for OPPO, and it’s especially generous to include the 80W charger in the box.

Overall, for the price tag of the OPPO Find X5, you should expect a solid performance and quality phone, which is exactly what you’ll get. While I felt that a stronger built-in speaker performance could have really boosted my experience with the phone (in comparison to the cheaper Motorola Edge 30 Pro’s excellent speaker performance), it’s still not an issue and won’t detract from your experience with the Find X5.

Cameras

Excellent photos in all conditions, with natural colours

Night/low-light photos and videos a stand out

OPPO has put an emphasis on its cameras being able to handle your video and photo-taking needs — no matter the lighting conditions. OPPO has partnered with camera brand Hasselblad to co-develop its cameras, while MariSilicon X AI is used to improve night and low-light video. At this price point for an Android phone, the OPPO Find X5 is up against some serious competition in Samsung’s Galaxy S22 phone — so how does it hold up?

With the Hasselblad collaboration, this has also included Hasselblad Natural Colour Calibration technology for more accurate and natural-looking colours. I’ve found that OPPO phones in general tend to be on the more saturated side, but the Find X5 produces very natural-looking photos, perhaps with a bit more vibrancy.

Outdoor photos are excellent, with the Find X5 doing a terrific job of producing natural-looking shots — even with a bit of saturation to the colours at times — and there’s a lot of depth to photos. Although, I did find that it struggled to pick up the depth of the sky at times, lacking some definition on a cloudy day and tending towards flaring in the sky.

The 20x zoom of the Find X5 is surprisingly impressive. I found the results when you fully zoom in, are actually rather clear — usually the results on a full zoom are grainy. I was surprised by the detail and clarity it was able to pick up on, although this did seem to be dependent on the lighting conditions too. When zooming in, a little guide appears on the top right of the screen, showing the overall area with a little square indicating the part that you’re currently zoomed in on, which is really handy.

Indoor photos are just as excellent as outdoor shots — even in low light. One thing that really stands out is the depth you get to your photos, and adding in the excellent dynamics of colours and shading, the Find X5 easily produces some seriously stunning photos.

One thing OPPO has focused on with the Find X5 is the improvement to night/low light photography and video. I tested this out a fair bit and compared the results to other devices I had on hand, and you can definitely notice a difference. When trying out low-light 4K video, you can really notice the results when you turn AI Highlight Video mode off and on. Having the mode turned off has some very dark results, and you don’t see much detail at all, but turning the mode on, you can really tell the difference — you can actually see details rather well and the results are surprisingly light.

Low-light photography is trickier to test out — mostly because the Find X5 is just really, really good at showing detail and brightening low-light/night photos without even needing night mode. Taking photos in standard photo mode with AI scene enhancement off and on did little to change the quality, and it was the same for switching to night mode. The Find X5 just does an excellent job at picking up detail and colour in photos, and making photos lighter when taken in dark/low-light settings, all with minimal noise.

Macro mode does a good job, but you’re not actually able to select the mode. Instead, when you get in close to a subject, it will automatically switch to macro. This is something that I experienced with the iPhone 13 Pro, although Apple had decided that it would change this and allow you to be able to switch to macro mode with a software update. OPPO could benefit from introducing the option to switch macro off or on, as it’s a bit annoying to be in close proximity to a subject and for it to switch to macro — and then needing to move the phone to switch out of macro mode.

Portrait mode is — as you would expect in a phone at this price point — excellent. You get really nice depth to your photos, and the background blur is subtle and looks natural. The subject tends to be a bit softer than what you might get from portrait modes on other phones (such as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro), but photos look stunning overall.

Video recording is excellent, and as previously mentioned, the experience is improved even further by the integrated AI to boost colour and clarity in night/low light situations. I also found the audio to be excellent. So, if you like filming more than photo taking, the Find X5 does produce great quality video that stands up rather well to the competition around this price.

Overall, there isn’t anything that the OPPO Find X5 can’t do when it comes to producing a quality photo and video experience. There’s no doubt that the partnership with Hasselblad has had a big impact on the overall quality of the cameras. The really great thing I found with the Find X5 is the fact that OPPO promotes its night/low-light photo and video as being the big camera feature, and actually delivers. It’s always good to see when a phone brand promotes a certain feature, that the feature’s quality is noticeable and essentially worth the promotion.

Note: Images taken on the OPPO Find X5 have been digitally compressed for web.

OPPO Find X5 plans

The OPPO Find X5 is available to purchase outright from retailers, and on a phone plan from Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile.

Should I buy the OPPO Find X5?

If you’re looking into buying a new OPPO phone, you really can’t go wrong with the OPPO Find X5. However, as great the Find X5 is as a phone — a ‘pro’ phone in look and feel without the ‘pro’ name — the price is where this device falls short.

Considering its main competition is the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Find X5 is a little bit more expensive than the Samsung counterpart. Not only that, but the Find X5 includes the processor that was featured in the OPPO Find X3 Pro from 2021 — meaning that it’s carrying last year’s tech in a 2022 phone. While there’s nothing wrong with using what is clearly a fantastic processor, the decision to package ‘old’ tech into a phone at this price is an odd choice. This is where the Samsung Galaxy S22 might be a better, and slightly more affordable, option for some.

The stand out for the Find X5 is its cameras and performance in low-light situations. OPPO has really promoted this and the partnership with Hasselblad, and luckily it all paid off. It’s very, very rare to come across a phone where you technically don’t even need to use night mode when taking photos in low light, so it’s easy to see why this was a stand out feature for OPPO to promote.

Ultimately, if you’re after a premium OPPO phone, but you don’t want to pay even more for the Find X5 Pro (but still want a phone that feels ‘pro’) — the Find X5 won’t disappoint. It does everything you need it to, it looks great, feels great to use and keeps up with your day-to-day, all with some spectacular cameras to back it up.

Consider the OPPO Find X5 if

You're after a premium OPPO phone but the Find X5 Pro is too expensive and 'pro' for your needs.

About the author

As Canstar Blue’s Telco Specialist, Emma Bradstock covers all things mobile phone and internet, which she’s focused on for the past three years. Emma has a decade of professional writing experience across print and digital media outlets and for digital agencies, and has turned her hand to multimedia content and social media management. She has a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media from Macquarie University. You can follow Emma on LinkedIn.

Product used for review/testing was a free sample provided by OPPO.