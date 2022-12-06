If you’ve been eyeing off the new Google Pixel 7 series — either the Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro — Optus is offering a free second smartphone to sweeten the deal.

Buy either Pixel 7 phone through Optus on a plan, and the telco will throw in a free 128GB Google Pixel 6a. If you’ve got a family member who needs a new smartphone — or want a perfect Christmas gift that won’t blow your budget — this might be the right offer for you. There are of course, terms and conditions, so read on to find out if this is the deal you’ve been waiting for.

Score a free Google Pixel 6a with any new Pixel 7 phone through Optus

To take advantage of this offer, it’s fairly simple. All you need to do is buy a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro on a 12, 24 or 36-month payment period and bundled with an eligible Optus phone plan, and you’ll qualify for a free 128GB Google Pixel 6a in the ‘Charcoal’ colourway.

The Google Pixel 6a is priced at $749 AUD RRP, so that means you get over $700 AUD of value added to your new Pixel 7 plan.

This offer is available to new and existing consumer and business customers from now until December 11, 2022, unless withdrawn earlier. Terms apply.

Compare Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro plans

Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 & 7 Pro features and specs

The Google Pixel 7 range is Google’s latest update to the Pixel phones, released in October, 2022. Much like its predecessors, there’s the basic Pixel 7, and a more upgraded Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 includes a 6.3-inch FHD OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. It features Google’s Tensor G2 chip and Google’s Titan M2 security chip, with both fingerprint and facial recognition unlocking.

You’ll get a 4,355mAh battery with 30W fast charging capability. There’s a dual rear camera setup, with 50MP wide camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera, with a 10.8MP front-facing camera. The Pixel 7 price starts at $999 AUD RRP and is available in Obsidian, Lemongrass and Snow colourways.

As for the Pixel 7 Pro, you’ll get many of the same features as the 7, but a few upgrades where it counts. The 7 Pro includes a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 10 to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus in front and back. It also supports ultra-fast mmWave 5G (where available).

There’s the same Tensor and Titan chips, with the addition of an upcoming Google One VPN. There’s a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, plus a triple rear camera setup with 50Mp wide camera, 12MP ultra-wide with autofocus and a 48MP telephoto camera and an improved Macro Focus, plus 10.8Mp front-facing camera. The Pixel 7 Pro starts at $1,299 AUD RRP and comes in Obsidian, Snow and Hazel colourways.

Google Pixel 6a features and specs

Google’s more budget-friendly Pixel 6a is much like Apple’s iPhone SE and Samsung’s ‘FE’ version of the Galaxy S series — a way of offering some of the brand’s premium features, but in a more affordable package. The Pixel 6a was a late addition to the Pixel 6 lineup, after being released earlier in 2022.

It’s packaged in a similar style to the Pixel 6 series with the black camera bar, and its display features Corning Gorilla Glass 3 — a step down from the tougher glass used for the 6 and 6 Pro. You’ll get a 6.1 inch OLED display — a little smaller than the main lineup — with a 60Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, you do get the same processor as what is included in the main Pixel 6 phones. There’s also a dual rear camera setup with 12.2MP main lens and 12MP ultra-wide camera, plus an 8MP front-facing camera, along with many of the features of the more premium counterparts such as Night Sight and Magic Eraser.

There’s also a 4,400mAh battery, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The Pixel 6a retails for $749 AUD RRP and is available in Sage, Chalk and Charcoal colourways.

