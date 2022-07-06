Telstra’s once-a-month one-day sale is back for July, and the telco is dropping heavy discounts on some of its most popular smartphones — including the in-demand iPhone 13.

The one-day-only sale is locked in for Thursday, July 7, with all the offers available online and in Telstra retail stores. New and existing customers can save hundreds on a range of phones and accessories, with all deals live from 1am Thursday until midnight AEST.

Telstra Day phone deals: $350 off iPhone 13, $300 off Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

If you’ve been holding out for the most recent iPhone 13 series to finally go on sale, your prayers have been answered. Apple’s iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are each discounted by up to $350 during Telstra’s flash sale, and the price drop applies both on Telstra device payment plans, and on phones bought outright from Telstra. You’ll just need to make sure your phone is added to one of Telstra’s postpaid Upfront plans in order to score your discount.

Alongside the iPhone 13 range, Telstra is also cutting prices on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, and the more mid-range Samsung Galaxy A73 5G. The full list of device discounts includes:

Apple iPhone 13: save $350 (now $999 for 128GB model, $1,169 for 256GB model, $1,519 for 512GB model)

save $350 (now $999 for 128GB model, $1,169 for 256GB model, $1,519 for 512GB model) Apple iPhone 13 Pro: save $300 (now $1,399 for 128GB model, $1,569 for 256GB model, $1,919 for 512GB model, $2,269 for 1TB model)

save $300 (now $1,399 for 128GB model, $1,569 for 256GB model, $1,919 for 512GB model, $2,269 for 1TB model) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: save $300 (now $1,549 for 128GB model, $1,719 for 256GB model, $2,069 for 512GB model, $2,419 for 1TB model)

save $300 (now $1,549 for 128GB model, $1,719 for 256GB model, $2,069 for 512GB model, $2,419 for 1TB model) Samsung Galaxy S22: save $200 (now $1,049 for 128GB model, $1,149 for 256GB model)

save $200 (now $1,049 for 128GB model, $1,149 for 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy S22+: save $250 (now $1,299 for 128GB model, $1,399 for 256GB model)

save $250 (now $1,299 for 128GB model, $1,399 for 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save $300 (now $1,549 for 128GB model, $1,699 for 256GB model, $1,849 for 512GB model)

save $300 (now $1,549 for 128GB model, $1,699 for 256GB model, $1,849 for 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: save $500 (now $999 for 128GB model, $1,099 for the 256GB model)

save $500 (now $999 for 128GB model, $1,099 for the 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: save $200 (now $599 for 128GB model)

All of the above phones are available to buy outright from Telstra, or on a device payment plan over 12, 24, or 36 months. Whichever option you choose, you’ll pay the same for your phone in total, but device payment plans do allow you to spread the cost out over equal monthly installments.

If you’re buying on a device payment plan, your discount will be applied over 12, 24, or 36 months of payments. Be aware that if you cancel your Telstra mobile service early, you’ll need to pay off the full remaining balance of your smartphone, and will lose your device discount.

Telstra iPhone 13 series plans

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22 series plans

S22 Plans

S22 Plus Plans

Telstra Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G plans

Telstra has recently refreshed its postpaid SIM plan range, so customers now have three plan options to pick from: the 40GB Basic plan priced at $58 per month, a 180GB Essential plan at $68 per month, and the 300GB Premium plan, priced at $89 per month.

All three plans include a monthly high-speed data allowance, plus unlimited speed-capped data restricted to 1.5Mbps. 5G network access is also available across all three plans, although from August the Basic plan will cap fast data download speeds at 250Mbps. Each plan features unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, unlimited SMS to standard overseas numbers, and 30 minutes of standard international calls per month.

New customers who move to a Telstra Upfront plan are also currently eligible for one month of free Foxtel Now streaming, which can be redeemed through your Telstra account or via Telstra TV. If you’re a gamer, Telstra is also throwing in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, priced at $15.95 per month.

Telstra Day smart watch and accessory deals: $150 off Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

If you’re all set for phones, but in the market for a new smart watch or wireless earbuds, Telstra is also discounting several hot Samsung accessories. Customers can grab a new Samsung Galaxy Watch from $349, as well as save a cool $100 on Samsung’s wireless Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 (40mm): save $150 (now $349)

save $150 (now $349) Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Edition (42mm): save $150 (now $499)

save $150 (now $499) Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: save $100 (now $149)

