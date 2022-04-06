Telstra has brought back its 24-hour flash sale for April, and this time around there’s some serious savings — not only on brand new phones, but also on selected home internet plans. This month’s Telstra Day is locked in for Thursday, April 7, offering one-day-only deals across smartphones, broadband and tech accessories until midnight AEST.

Some of the key offers on the table include $250 off iPhones, $200 off the premium Google Pixel 6 Pro, and up to $300 off Samsung’s Fold and Flip series. Here’s what new and existing customers can save this Telstra Day — you can pick up any of these deals in stores, online through the below links, or via Call and Collect.

Telstra Day phone and deals: Save on iPhone, Samsung and Google

Telstra is knocking up to $300 off popular high-end devices, provided you add your phone to one of the telco’s four Upfront SIM-only plans. Phone deals on offer include:

Apple iPhone 12: save $250 (now $949 for 64GB model, $1,029 for 128GB model, $1,199 for 256GB model)

save $250 (now $949 for 64GB model, $1,029 for 128GB model, $1,199 for 256GB model) Google Pixel 6: save $150 (now $849 for 128GB model)

save $150 (now $849 for 128GB model) Google Pixel 6 Pro: save $200 (now $1,099 for 128GB model, $1,249 for 256GB model, $1,399 for 512GB model)

save $200 (now $1,099 for 128GB model, $1,249 for 256GB model, $1,399 for 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: save $300 (now $2,199 for 256GB model, $2,349 for 512GB model)

save $300 (now $2,199 for 256GB model, $2,349 for 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3: save $250 (now $1,249 for 128GB model, $1,349 for 256GB model)

save $250 (now $1,249 for 128GB model, $1,349 for 256GB model) OPPO A94 5G: save $200 (now $299 for 128GB model)

To score these price cuts, you’ll need to buy one of the discounted devices on a 12, 24, or 36-month Telstra device payment plan (or outright from Telstra where available). You’ll then need to add your phone to a Telstra Upfront SIM plan, which range in price from $55 to $115 per month. All plans are offered month-to-month and you can move between them as needed; but be aware if you cancel your Telstra mobile service before your phone payment term ends, you’ll need to pay out the remaining balance of your phone.

All Upfront Telstra plans include unlimited standard national talk and text to Australian numbers, plus unlimited data restricted to speeds of 1.5Mbps (so no excess data charges for use in Australia). Each plan also features a monthly full-speed data allowance: 40GB on the Small $55 plan, 80GB on the Medium $65 plan, 120GB on the Large $85 plan, and 180GB on the Extra Large $115 option. Plans include unlimited international SMS to all countries, and 30 minutes of standard calls to overseas numbers each month.

If you’re planning to use any of the above 5G-ready devices on Telstra’s 5G network, keep in mind that the telco currently only offers 5G access on its Medium, Large and Extra Large SIM plans, with its Small plan limited to 4G only.

Telstra iPhone 12 Plans

Telstra iPhone 12 Plans

Telstra Google Pixel 6 Pro Plans

Telstra Google Pixel 6 Pro Plans

Telstra Samsung Z Flip 3 Plans

Telstra Samsung Z Flip 3 Plans

Telstra Samsung Z Fold 3 Plans

Telstra Samsung Z Fold 3 Plans

Telstra internet deals: Two months of NBN for $2

Telstra is also offering a major discount on selected home internet plans, giving new customers two months of broadband for just $2. Sign on to a fast NBN 50, NBN 100 or NBN 250 plan, and you can get your first two months of service for $2 — an extension on Telstra’s ongoing ‘one month for $1’ offer available through to May 30, 2022.

This Telstra Day $2 deal is available for new customers only, and applies to Telstra’s $95 Essential NBN 50 plan, $110 Premium NBN 100 plan and $140 Ultimate NBN 250 plan. After your two discounted months, prices will revert to the full monthly cost, however you’re free to cancel at any time: simply return the included Telstra Smart Modem, or pay a $200 non-return fee.

Currently, Telstra is waiving the $99 connection fee for new customers who buy online, and is also throwing in three months of BINGE standard streaming free of charge. Plans also come with two months of free Device Protect cyber security, normally priced at $10 per month.

The following table shows a selection of unlimited Telstra plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest.

Telstra Superfast & Ultrafast NBN Plans The following table shows a selection of Telstra NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Superfast NBN Superfast Speed (NBN 250)

Typical evening speed: 215Mbps

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Offer available until withdrawn.

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $3,459 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $140 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Ultrafast NBN Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)

Typical evening speed: 250Mbps

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

Special offer: 3 months free BINGE Standard. Offer available until withdrawn.

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $4,419 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $180 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Telstra Day accessory deals

Telstra is also cutting up to $100 off the price of popular tech accessories, with the following specials on offer: