The big telcos have kicked off the second half of 2022 with some serious sales and discounts, including finally dropping prices on the premium iPhone 13 series. But if you missed out on picking up a deal earlier this month on Telstra Day, you’ve now got a second chance to save hundreds on the most-wanted smartphones from Apple, Samsung and Google.

Telstra has announced a 7-Day Flash Sale, which will run from July 19 through to July 25. The week-long sale sees the telco slash prices on not only high-end phones, but also tablets and tech accessories from Google. Customers can also save up to $360 on home internet, with Telstra offering a 12-month discount on selected NBN plans.

If you’re looking to score a deal, read on to see what Telstra is offering. You’ll be able to grab these offers in store, online, and by following the links in the tables below.

Telstra smartphone deals: up to $350 off premium devices

Telstra is discounting a range of phones by up to $350, including the iPhone 13 series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro. To claim these offers, you’ll need to buy your device from Telstra either outright or on a 12, 24, or 36-month payment plan, and pair it with a Telstra Upfront postpaid mobile plan.

Apple iPhone 13: save $250 (now $1099 for 128GB model, $1,269 for 256GB model, $1,619 for 512GB model)

save $250 (now $1099 for 128GB model, $1,269 for 256GB model, $1,619 for 512GB model) Apple iPhone 13 Pro: save $250 (now $1,449 for 128GB model, $1,619 for 256GB model, $1,969 for 512GB model, $2,319 for 1TB model)

save $250 (now $1,449 for 128GB model, $1,619 for 256GB model, $1,969 for 512GB model, $2,319 for 1TB model) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: save $250 (now $1,599 for 128GB model, $1,769 for 256GB model, $2,119 for 512GB model, $2,469 for 1TB model)

save $250 (now $1,599 for 128GB model, $1,769 for 256GB model, $2,119 for 512GB model, $2,469 for 1TB model) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save $350 (now $1,499 for 128GB model, $1,649 for 256GB model, $1,799 for 512GB model)

save $350 (now $1,499 for 128GB model, $1,649 for 256GB model, $1,799 for 512GB model) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: save $200 (now $499 for 128GB model)

save $200 (now $499 for 128GB model) Samsung Galaxy A33 5G: save $150 (now $449 for 128GB model)

save $150 (now $449 for 128GB model) Google Pixel 6 Pro: save $100 + free Fitbit Sense smartwatch valued at $449 (now $1,199 for 128GB model)

If you decide to buy your phone outright, you’ll receive the full discount at checkout; if you’re spreading the cost over a 12, 24, or 36-month device payment plan, your discount will be applied evenly over your monthly repayments. All options will see you pay the same for your phone in total, but keep in mind that if you cancel your Telstra mobile plan before your phone is paid off, you’ll need to pay the full outstanding balance of your device, and will lose your discount.

Telstra iPhone 13 series plans

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Telstra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra plans



Telstra Google Pixel 6 Pro plans



All of the above phones will need to be paired with one of Telstra’s postpaid, SIM-only Upfront mobile plans, which were refreshed by the telco at the start of July. Customers can choose from a 40GB Basic plan for $58 per month, the 180GB Essential plan priced at $68 per month, or the 300GB Premium plan at $89 per month.

Each plan includes a monthly high-speed data allowance, plus unlimited speed-capped data restricted to 1.5Mbps that can be used if your fast gigabytes run out. All plans include access to Telstra’s 5G network where available, but download speeds on the Basic plan are limited to 250Mbps. Customers will also get unlimited standard national calls and texts in Australia, unlimited overseas SMS, and 30 minutes of standard international calls each month.

Telstra is currently offering new Upfront plan customers a free month of Foxtel Now streaming, normally priced at $25 per month. You’ll also be eligible for a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, valued at $15.95.

Save up to $360 on Telstra NBN

If you’re on the hunt for a new NBN plan, Telstra is also offering new customers up to $30 off their plan per month for six or 12 months — saving you up to $360 in your first year. You can save $10 per month for six months on Telstra’s Essential NBN 50 plan, $20 per month off for 12 months on the Premium NBN 100 plan, and $30 off per month for 12 months on the Ultimate NBN 250 plan.

All plans include unlimited data, no lock-in contracts, and a Telstra Smart Modem 3 which is free when you stay connected for 24 months. After your six or 12-month discount ends, you’ll revert back to standard monthly pricing, but can cancel at any time provided you return your Telstra modem, or pay a $200 non-return fee.



Telstra Superfast & Ultrafast NBN Plans

Typical evening speed: 215Mbps

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)

Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included min. cost $3,459 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $140 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site Ultrafast NBN Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000)

Typical evening speed: 250Mbps

$216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)

Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)



Telstra Google tech and accessory deals

Finally this week, customers can also save up to $67 on selected Google accessories, including:

Google Nest Hub Gen 2: save $50 (now $99)

Google Nest Cam (Battery): save $67 (now $262)

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery): save $67 (now $262)

Google Pixel Buds A Series White: save $30 (now $129)

Google Pixel Stand (2nd Gen): save $30 (now $89)

Google Pixel 6 Case: save $24.50 (now $25)

Google Pixel 6 Pro Case: save $24.50 (now $25)

All of the above offers are available through to midnight on July 25, 2022.

