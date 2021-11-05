IKEA is set to launch a new online marketplace to sell second-hand furniture and homewares at a big discount.

The Swedish retailer will pilot its ‘As-Is’ online marketplace in early 2022, for IKEA members and customers to shop discontinued items, slightly damaged products, and even ex-showroom displays.

The new platform will allow shoppers to browse pre-loved IKEA goods online by category and reserve items they want before heading in-store to collect them. The company said customers would pay less than 50% of the original price on any second-hand goods.

How does IKEA’s online marketplace work?

The move is part of the Swedish furniture giant’s commitment to promote sustainably and share a circular economy. IKEA said the ‘As-Is’ online marketplace was basically an extension of its in-store circular hubs.

IKEA members will need to sign in to their account (and new customers can create one for free) to select a pick-up location and shop pre-loved products online. This may include items customers have returned, products that don’t meet packaging standards, or that are still in their original packaging but may be slightly damaged, outgoing products, second-quality items, and products with minor cosmetic flaws.

Shoppers will be able to check the condition of selected products by looking at the uploaded photos under the ‘defects tab’ and to reserve products in their selected store until the end of the next business day. Customers will then be able to go to their selected store’s ‘As-Is’ circular hub (located in the self-serve warehouse at IKEA stores) to pick up their products and pay for them at the checkout.

IKEA said in-store hubs are being rolled out nationally to allow customers to shop for affordable and sustainable products in one place.

Compare Furniture Stores