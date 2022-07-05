BINGE announces price rise

Foxtel’s modern streaming platform BINGE has announced a price increase to one of its plans, effective July 5, 2022.

The price increase comes in the form of a $2 increase to its Standard Plan, increasing from $14 to $16 per month, with no changes to the Standard Plan’s offerings, which include HD streaming and the ability to watch content on two screens simultaneously.

BINGE’s other plans – the Basic and the Premium Plans – are staying the same (at $10 and $18 per month respectively), although there has been no word as to whether subscribers can expect to see more changes in the future.

BINGE’s price rise also comes on the back of Kayo – another streaming platform owned by Foxtel – increasing its prices back in May, potentially reflecting Foxtel’s intentions on investing more into entertainment.

Subscribers to BINGE’s Stand Plan will see the price increase take effect from their first bill on or after August 5, 2022.

