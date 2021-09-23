Foxtel announces launch of new streaming service Flash

The world of streaming is getting a little bit bigger in Australia, with Foxtel announcing the launch of a new platform: Flash.

Set to be a go-to for all things news, Flash has reportedly over 20 local and international news sources already on board, including Sky News, CNN, BBC and Fox News (all of which are already under Foxtel’s umbrella of content) with more likely to be added before and after the official launch date in October.

“We are excited to lock in our plans to launch Flash next month,” Foxtel Group CEO, Patrick Delany, said.

“Flash will [offer] news-hungry Australians a new way to stay informed about politics, business and local and international events. We believe the product will tap into a growing demand for diverse, trusted news sources by making the best range of Australian and international 24-7 television news sources even more accessible.”

Flash is the third streaming service from the Foxtel company over the past few years, with sports-streaming platform Kayo launching in late 2018, with Netflix-esque BINGE launching in 2020.

“If you combine what we have learnt from doing a live genre in streaming like Kayo, and a video on demand non-live through BINGE, and what we know from 25 years in the subscription business, I think it’s safe to say there are more single genre streaming businesses or brands that we can launch” states Delaney.

“Flash won’t be what the market expects. It will be more than simply aggregating live channels.”

How it will be more than live channels is currently unclear, with more information expected to be released at Foxtel’s Group Strategy Day, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Sign up to BINGE

If you’re interested in seeing what Foxtel’s subsidiary BINGE has to offer, check out the plans below. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Goran Petric/shutterstock.com