How to watch Bluey in Australia

Bluey is the little Brisbane show that could, enjoying small successes before being picked up on a deal with Disney+ to become a global sensation. It’s been applauded for not only mesmerising kids, but for entertaining adults too with its sweet, relatable, and ultimately uplifting stories. If, somehow, your kid hasn’t caught the Bluey bug, now is the time. Canstar Blue has compiled the ultimate guide of where to catch your favourite pup, so no one misses out.

How to watch Bluey

You can stream episodes of Bluey on ABC iView, Disney+ and Bluey TV, or purchase episodes via Google Play and Apple TV.

Bluey on ABC iView

You can watch every episode of Bluey on ABC iView for free. Just be careful – the episodes will expire after a certain date and be removed from the website. You can find expiry dates on the episode profile.

Bluey on Disney +

Disney+ is home to the first two seasons of Bluey after inking a deal in 2019.

Bluey on Bluey Official Website

You can watch the entirety of season one of Bluey on the Bluey Official Website for free, as well as a whole bunch of bonus bits. The Bluey Official Website lets kids watch episodes, make crafts, meet the characters, play games and even get the schedules for upcoming live shows.

Bluey on Google Play

Season one of Bluey is available to rent or buy on Google Play. A season costs $8.99, or you can purchase individual episodes for $1.99.

Bluey on Apple TV

Season one and two of Bluey are available on Apple TV. Seasons can be purchased for $10.99.

What is Bluey about?

Bluey is a super exuberant pup who lives with her mum, dad and little sister Bingo. Bluey loves to play, use her imagination to make the everyday exceptional and go on wonderous adventures with her family and friends.

Photo Credit: ABC iView