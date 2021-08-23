How to watch Only Murders in the Building in Australia

Comedy giants Steve Martin and Martin Short team up with Selena Gomez to deliver the murder mystery of the year in Only Murders in the Building. Three amateur sleuths, who share a love of true crime, are suddenly thrust together when a real-life murder happens beneath their noses. The 10-part series is a riotous take down of the world’s obsession with true crime, podcasts and New York’s elite. Find out everything you need to know about Only Murders in the Building in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Only Murders in the Building

You can stream Only Murders in the Building exclusively on Disney+ from August 31, 2021.

Watch Only Murders in the Building on Disney +

Only Murders in the Building will be available to exclusively stream through Disney+ from August 31, 2021, with episodes dropping weekly.

What is Only Murders in the Building about?

Three strangers living in a luxurious apartment block in New York become confidants overnight after there is a death in their building. Charles, Olivia and Mabel are true crime aficionados, but their passion has so far been relegated to the world of TV shows and stories. After the death, they agree to come together and solve the crime thinking it will be an exciting adventure but, before too long, they realise they may be in far over their heads.



Photo credit: Disney +