Russia 2018 may feel like a few months ago, but Qatar 2022 is rapidly approaching. Football fans will have to wait until November for the action to start, however, due to the Middle Easts’ intense heat. So whether you’re barracking for the Socceroos, or just looking to see the world’s top talents kick a football around, read on with Canstar Blue to find out how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Australia.

How to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

SBS will be the exclusive broadcaster of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, after Optus Sports’ blunderful coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This means everyone can access every game of football’s biggest tournament, making Aussie viewers the biggest winners of the tournament.

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup on SBS

Shaking up the broadcasting game, SBS will be the exclusive broadcaster of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, knocking off Optus Sport as the host of the biggest football stage. SBS will be giving viewers access to all 64 matches of the Qatar World Cup, including the grand final. And what’s best – the service is completely free.

How do I create an account with SBS?

Creating an account with SBS is incredibly simple, and obviously doesn’t require any form of payment. Simply clicking on the “SIGN IN/CREATE AN ACCOUNT” tab at the top of the SBS webpage and entering the prompted details will give you access to the plethora of content in the SBS library.

How can I watch the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers?

Unfortunately, the qualifying matches aren’t solely broadcasted on one service. There are a variety of streaming platforms that are hosting the coverage for the different conferences, while the CONCACAF and CAF qualifiers are not available to stream on any providers at the time of writing.

Watch the Socceroos qualifiers on Paramount+ and TenPlay

Paramount+ launched in August 2021, and gained the broadcasting rights to every Socceroos match. This means that an $8.99 subscription with the new streaming service can give you access to every Australian qualifying match for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

TenPlay will also be streaming the Socceroos qualifiers for free, making it a more viable option then Paramount+, which is a paid subscription. However Paramount+ has the added benefit of an entire catalogue of other entertainment which could justify its price.

Watch the South American World Cup Qualifiers on Kayo, Foxtel, and beIN Sports

For the South American qualifiers, beIN Sports will be the broadcaster of these matches. The beIN Sports channel is on Kayo and Foxtel, meaning these streaming services are the best way to catch the South American World Cup Qualifiers. Kayo also hosts a wide range of other football competitions and leagues, making it a worthwhile option for football fans.

Watch the European World Cup qualifiers on Optus Sport

The second and final round of the European Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off on March 24, and will wrap up on March 29, 2022. Optus Sport has the rights to the European World Cup qualifiers, which means if you’re looking to see England, Italy, or the other European heavyweights play some football, you’ll have to sign up for a subscription. A subscription for Optus Sport costs $14.99, or $139 for an annual plan. However if you have a viable mobile or broadband plan with Optus, Optus Sport may be bundled in with your deal.

When do the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers wrap up?

The start date of the World Cup qualifying was June 6, 2019, but due to COVID, the qualifying process is expected to wrap up by March 31, 2022. This will be the first time qualifying finishes in March of a World Cup year, due to the heat of Qatar’s climate forcing the tournament to be pushed back.

