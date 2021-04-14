Kayo to stream reserve leagues and local sport for free

Advertisement

With amateur and professional sport suffering a major setback amid the COVID pandemic, avid sports fans across the world were left without entertainment for months.

But things are looking up for sporting fans, with Kayo doubling down on sports coverage, announcing that local and reserve grade sports are set to be broadcast on the streaming platform via Kayo Freebies.

Included in this deal will be the VFL and the Intrust Super Cup, as well as the National Junior Basketball Championships, with two VFL fixtures and one Saturday fixture of the Intrust Super Cup covered per round.

Other competitions include Women’s National Cricket League and Club Cricket Finals, Hockey One, and the New South Wales and Queensland Golf Opens, giving fans plenty to get excited about.

Kayo Sports Marketing Director Kim McConnie says the pandemic has influenced this decision to stream less publicised leagues.

“Kayo’s decision to stream local sports competitions aims to bring national exposure to sporting clubs all over Australia as they get back on their feet after a 2020 season drastically impacted by the pandemic.”

“Local sport is not only critical to the sporting landscape in Australia, but is often the centre of communities across the country, and we are proud to give so many local leagues the platform they deserve and showcase their talent next to the elite, professional competitions.”

AFL Head of Talent Pathways and State League Competitions, Tristan Salter, echoed the sentiments.

“We are so excited that VFL footy is back. All 22 clubs play a vital role in keeping their suburban and regional networks engaged. They are pillars of their local communities and so important to growing and nurturing our national code.

“Kayo’s new streaming offering to state league competitions is a real boost for the VFL across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland and we know the legion of supporters are looking forward to the return of the VFL season and there is much for fans to look forward to, whether that be attending matches or watching on Kayo.”

How can I watch reserve-grade and local matches on Kayo?

Select reserve-grade and local sporting matches will be available via Kayo Freebies, which, as the name suggests, are free to access. Sporting fans will still have to register an account with Kayo to watch, but you won’t have to pass on any payment details.

“We are seeing a real shift in engagement across competitions that feed into the elite game” said QRL Chief Operating Officer, Rohan Sawyer.

“Making that content available live and free to fans drives immense value back to our game. Kayo have clearly identified this early and we look forward to working with them on increasing this offering.”

Kayo currently offer a wide variety of content via Freebies, with the reserve grade and local leagues expected to be added to the ranks once each respective league kicks off.

