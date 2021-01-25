Kayo announces ‘game-changing’ Freebies content

Sports streaming service Kayo has unveiled plans to provide more sports content for Aussie viewers, this time without a price tag attached.

The ‘Kayo Freebies’ lineup is expected to include live sports, entertainment shows and documentaries, all of which will be available through the Kayo website and app.

Viewers won’t have to sign up to a Kayo plan, or provide any credit card details, with the Freebies content available simply through setting up an account.

Kayo Freebies will launch in late February, with the Mt Panorama 500 Supercars race the first cab to be added to the Freebies ranks. Select A-League and W-League games will also be made available, with more content to be announced closer to the launch date.

“Kayo has experienced massive subscriber growth over the past two years and is now established as the go-to destination for streaming 50 sports live,” says Kayo Sports CEO, Julian Ogrin. “Kayo Freebies is another game-changing moment. We believe Kayo Freebies will increase our audience share for selected events, expand audiences for growing sports and ultimately take Kayo’s subscription growth to the next level.”

New live events are planned to be announced each month, alongside additional post-game extended highlight packages available through Kayo Minis, with documentaries and classic matches also made available.

With Kayo’s recent venture into the pay-per-view arena with boxing and UFC coverage, and the launch of Stan Sports late last year, it’s looking to be a busy year for Aussie sporting fans.

Photo Credit: Kayo