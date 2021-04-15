How to watch Arrested Development

You can’t spell ‘Arrested Development is hilarious’ without Arrested Development, can you? Yeah that was bad, but ‘arrest’ assured the series isn’t. Arrested Development introduced Jason Bateman, Alia Shawkat, and Michael Cera to the world, which we’ll forever be grateful for. And while the show has had a rocky time over recent years, the humour never gets stale. If you’re keen to re-watch or dive into the series for the first time, read on to find out where to watch Arrested Development in this Canstar Blue article.

Where to watch Arrested Development in Australia

Arrested Development can be streamed on Disney+, or purchased via Google Play, iTunes and Microsoft.

Arrested Development on Disney+

The first three seasons of Arrested Development are available to Disney+ subscribers, with currently no word on if the other seasons of the show will be added to the service.

Arrested Development on Google Play

The first four seasons of Arrested Development are available to rent or buy from Google Play for $14.99 each, with individual episodes available for $1.99 each.

Arrested Development on Microsoft

The first four seasons of Arrested Development are available to rent or buy from Microsoft, starting from $21.99 each, with a bundle set available for $39.99. Or you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each.

Arrested Development on iTunes

The first four seasons of Arrested Development are available to rent or buy from iTunes for $24.99 each, or as a bundle set for $39.99.

What is Arrested Development about?

Arrested Development is all about the Bluth’s; a once prestigious family who, since falling into ruin, must rely on the wit of their only (seemingly) normal son Michael (Bateman) to claw their way back up the ladder. The family is insistent on continuing to live their extravagant lifestyle, funded by the profits of a banana stand and whatever illegal avenues they are willing to pursue. It’s hard to sum up greatness, but the characters are outstanding, the plot is ridiculous, and the jokes are brilliant.

Will there be another season of Arrested Development?

The second half of the final season of Arrested Development dropped mid-March 2021, completing the five seasons of the long running show. David Cross, who plays Tobias Funke on the show, confirmed that there would definitely not be another season as a result of filming difficulty and on set tension. Following the pull from Netflix (which occurred around the same time as the season release), fans were left with few options to see the completion of the show, although hopefully fans Down Under aren’t left waiting too long.

