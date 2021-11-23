How to watch Billions in Australia

What do you get when you combine Wall Street with blood feuds, elaborate scheming and rich men with way too much money? Epic financial drama Billions, of course. Although Billions is a show about alleged financial corruption, what keeps us all coming back for more is (shock horror) the way that everyone’s personal lives manage to make their way into Wall Street. If you want to get in on the money, find out how to watch every episode of Billions with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Billions

You can catch all six seasons of Billions exclusively on Stan, with the sixth season premiering in January 2022.

Watch Billions on Stan

You can find every episode of Billions on streaming service Stan, with the first five seasons available to stream now, with the sixth and final season coming to the service in late January 2022.

What is Billions about?

At its core, Billions is a story of a rivalry between two men just as powerful, intelligent and stubborn (and, arguably, petty) as each other. The show is based, loosely, on the true story of former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s decade-long investigation into the corruption and insider-trading wrongdoings of multi-billionaire hedge fund manager, Steve A. Cohen.

In the world of Billions, these two titans are reborn as U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti of American Splendor and Sideways) and hedge fund king Bobby ‘Axe’ Axelrod (Damian Lewis of Band of Brothers and Homeland).

What can we expect from Billions season six?

The time has come for Bobby Axelrod to pick up his hat and leave the series. This has been in the works for about three years now, but became more concrete after Lewis’ real-life wife Helen McCrory passed away, and he needed to be with his family. Taking his place will be Mike Prince (Corey Stoll, House of Cards), who offered exiled Axelrod a major buyout in return for his safety at the end of season five. With a new billionaire in charge, a whole new game of cat and mouse is set to begin.

