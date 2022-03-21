Ugh, superheroes, amiright? Everyone has had enough of the billionaire Inspector Gadget, the unsinkable dude from another planet and the lady with the “invisible” car. It’s time for some people who get the job done, no matter the cost; enter, The Boys. If you don’t know every name in the Seven yet, it’s time to get on board. Find out how to watch every episode of The Boys with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Boys in Australia

You have a pretty good range of options if you’re keen to stream The Boys: Amazon Prime, Telstra TV, YouTube, Google Play and Apple TV all have the series ready to watch.

Watch The Boys on Amazon Prime

You can watch season one and two of The Boys on Amazon Prime, with the third season coming at you from June 3.

Watch The Boys on Telstra TV

Telstra TV has season one and two of The Boys available to watch. You can buy an entire season for $19.99, or purchase individual episodes for $2.99.

Watch The Boys on YouTube

YouTube is fast becoming a staple for those needing their series fix but don’t want to sign up to a streaming site. You can buy season one and two of The Boys on YouTube for $22.99, or purchase individual episodes for $2.99.

Watch The Boys on Google Play

Yay for Google Play! Google Play has season one and two of The Boys available to watch now. An entire season will cost you $19.99, while individual episodes will set you back $2.99.

Watch The Boys on Apple TV

Every episode of season and two of The Boys is available on Apple TV. You can get either season for $22.99.

What is The Boys about?

The Boys is set in a universe where superheroes have been corrupted by their glory, leaving the world susceptible to the exploitative whims of giant corporations, markets and big money. Lucky for the world, they have The Boys, a group of Seven anti-heroes who have no trouble spilling mad blood in the name of justice.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime