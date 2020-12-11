It was the show that broke every TV record imaginable when released in 2019 — including IMBD’s highest rated show of all time. HBO’s success story, Chernobyl, is a dramatic re-telling of the Chernobyl disaster that occurred in the Soviet Union in 1986, resulting in one of the worst nuclear power plant explosions in history. The five-part miniseries from Craig Mazin was an immediate hit with critics and audiences alike, due to the emotional recounting of the plant workers and firefighters who put their lives at risk in order to control the explosion and subsequent aftermath.

After receiving more than 140 nominations throughout award season, Chernobyl became hot property — and basically impossible to track down here in Australia. Thankfully, our luck has since turned around and we’ve managed to locate everywhere us Aussies can catch Chernobyl. Find out where to watch it in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Chernobyl in Australia

To watch Chernobyl in Australia, you can tune into BINGE or Foxtel Now to stream on-demand, or turn to Fetch and iTunes to either purchase or rent individual episodes, or the entire series.

Chernobyl on BINGE

Chernobyl is ready to stream on BINGE, with all five of the hour-long episodes available. Thanks to BINGE’s link to Foxtel, a huge chunk of American television is making its way down under to the streaming platform.

Chernobyl on Foxtel Now

You can stream all five episodes of Chernobyl on Foxtel Now. It’s pretty well-known by now that the Foxtel and BINGE streaming content go hand-in-hand, so this was to be expected, with plenty of other drama-filled shows available through multiple Foxtel Packages.

Chernobyl on Fetch

Chernobyl can be purchased and downloaded by Fetch users, either as individual episodes for $2.99 each, or as the entire season for $12.99.

Chernobyl on iTunes

If you aren’t a subscriber to these streaming services and are just looking to catch Chernobyl the old school way, you can download individual episodes, or the full season, on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49 each, or the five-episode season in full for $14.99.

What is Chernobyl about?

Chernobyl is a dramatic re-telling of the 1986 nuclear explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Pripyat in Ukraine, and the clean-up efforts that followed. The five-part miniseries from creator and writer Craig Mazin and director Johan Renck details the story of how multiple human errors led to the power plant suffering an enormous explosion, releasing radioactive material across Belarus, Russia, Ukraine and as far as western Europe.

Starring Jared Harris (Mad Men), Stellan Skarsgård (Mamma Mia!) Emily Watson (Breaking the Waves) and Paul Ritter (Friday Night Dinner), the drama not only follows the tragedy as it unfolds but the ongoing effects that occur after, particularly among the first responders and plant workers who risked their lives to try and control the explosion.

Photo Credit: BINGE