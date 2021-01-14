What started out as a YouTube miniseries has become one of the most talked-about shows of the year. Cobra Kai is a martial arts comedy-drama set 34 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, but told from the perspective of the once-antagonist Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) as he re-opens the Cobra Kai karate dojo. This, of course, leads to the rekindling of an old rivalry with the one and only Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Absolutely no one asked for this show, but somehow it has become the very thing we all desperately needed.

Keen to jump back into the Karate Kid universe but not sure where you can catch the series in Australia? Find out all you need to know in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Cobra Kai in Australia

To watch Cobra Kai in Australia, you can tune into Netflix to stream all three seasons, or you can purchase or rent and download individual episodes on iTunes, Google Play and Fetch for seasons one and two. The third season is currently not available on the latter platforms, however it is expected they will be added at a later date.

Cobra Kai on Netflix

All three seasons of Cobra Kai are now available on Netflix Australia, which is currently the only platform that the show can be streamed on-demand from.

Cobra Kai on iTunes

If you’re keen to check out what all the fuss is about but aren’t a Netflix subscriber, you may want to go old-school and check out Cobra Kai on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49 each, individual seasons for $17.99 each.

Cobra Kai on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can (briefly) throw yourself into the ring and catch a few episodes here and there of Cobra Kai on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, and season one and two for $13.49 each.

What is Cobra Kai about?

Originally created for YouTube Red by some of the old cast of the Karate Kid movies, Cobra Kai’s Netflix success was a happy accident. Set 34 years after the events of the movies, the martial arts comedy-drama follows Johnny Lawrence (the antagonist of the original movies), as he hits rock-bottom as an unemployed handyman. But when Johnny rescues a young boy, Miguel, from bullies and teaches him karate, he is inspired to re-open the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo — and in doing so, reconnects with old rival Danny LaRusso.

What can we expect in season three of Cobra Kai?

Season three of Cobra Kai, which was released on Netflix early January 2021, picks up right where season two left off — with the mysterious line “are you sure about that?” Fans are convinced it was the voice of Chozen (Yuji Okumoto), the villain from The Karate Kid Part II. As some might remember, Daniel and Chozen were supposed to fight to the death back in the 1980s. It has also been leaked that some of the season was filmed in Okinawa, Japan, so we think it’s fair to say we’re fearful for Daniel’s life.

