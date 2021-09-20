How to watch Doctor Who in Australia

Doctor Who has long been an iconic series, journeying through time and space for close to 60 Earth years, capturing and inspiring plenty of viewers along the way. Regardless of who your favourite Doctor is, fans can all agree that it’s a banging show to watch and rewatch. But for those who haven’t seen it before, or those looking to revisit the series from the beginning, where exactly can you watch Doctor Who? Find out with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Doctor Who

Doctor Who is available to stream and watch on BritBox, Stan and ABC iView, or can be purchased or rented through iTunes, Google Play and Microsoft.

Watch Doctor Who on BritBox

BritBox is the only platform where you can stream the entire series of Doctor Who, with the platform home to all 13 doctors, lost episodes and additional content.

Watch Doctor Who on Stan

Stan has 12 seasons of Doctor Who available to stream, but unfortunately doesn’t have the latest season.

Watch Doctor Who on ABC iView

ABC’s free online on-demand platform iView has seasons three through six available to stream, with the online platform free to sign up and use.

Watch Doctor Who on iTunes

iTunes has 12 seasons of Doctor Who available to download or rent, alongside a number of specials, including Christmas specials and classics. Full seasons can cost over $30, with specials costing around $6.

Watch Doctor Who on Google Play

Google Play has 12 full seasons of Doctor Who available to download, with full seasons costing between $16.99 and $29.99.

Watch Doctor Who on Microsoft

Microsoft has 12 seasons of Doctor Who available to purchase, with each season available in SD and HD quality, with a full season costing between $28.99 and $37.99.

What is Doctor Who about?

Doctor Who follows the adventures of a mysterious being called ‘The Doctor’, who is a Time Lord, capable to travelling through time and space. Along with multiple companions, The Doctor works to save multiple species and civilisations, along with keeping the space-time continuum intact to ensure the safety and survival of the universe.

