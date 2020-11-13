It only takes three days and 48 minutes of non-stop watching to finish all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM). We found that out the hard way when Netflix decided they were removing all nine seasons of the beloved sitcom back in 2019 and we attempted one final binge. Thankfully, they’ve seen the errors of their ways, because Ted, Barney, Robin, Lily and Marshall are back on Aussie screens and it’s going to be lege… wait for it…. dary.

No matter your opinion on that season finale, we can all agree that How I Met Your Mother is one of the most iconic American sitcoms of all time. Running from 2005-2014, the show followed Ted (Josh Radnor) who narrates the story of how he met the mother of his children. Along the way, we become way too invested in the lives of his friends and their relationships (we’ve cried over Lily and Marshall more times than we can count, and Barney is actually… sweet?) as we follow Ted in his quest to find ‘The One’. But where can you watch it Down Under? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch How I Met Your Mother in Australia

To watch How I Met Your Mother in Australia, you can catch all nine seasons across Stan, iTunes and Google Play, with Netflix welcoming back the full series on November 25.

Watch How I Met Your Mother on Netflix

Netflix are correcting the errors of their ways and re-releasing all nine seasons of How I Met Your Mother after a break from the gang. Catch every episode as it returns on November 25.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Watch How I Met Your Mother on Stan

The affordable streaming platform available exclusively in Australia has always been on the HIMYM train, so you can catch all nine seasons here if you can’t wait for Netflix.

Watch How I Met Your Mother on iTunes

If you’re a try-before-you-buy kind of person, then you might want to check out How I Met Your Mother one episode at a time over on iTunes. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.59 each, or individual seasons for $29.99, and may also be ideal if you have Apple TV.

Watch How I Met Your Mother on Google Play

Like with iTunes, you can try out Ted’s world by catching a few episodes here and there on Google Play, which may be additionally ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, or full seasons for $24.49 each.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $8.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.