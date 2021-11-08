How to watch Mayor of Kingstown in Australia

Not satisfied with the bombshell that is Yellowstone, co-producer Taylor Sheridan has whipped out his little producer brain and brought us another blockbuster series in Mayor of Kingstown. Headed by Kyle Chandler, Jeremy Renner and Dianne West, the show follows the McLusky family in their bid to disperse warped law in a shady Michigan town. As Renner’s character puts it, “we don’t break the law Ma, we just bend it.” Just like its cowboy-brother, Mayor of Kingstown is shaping up to be a gritty, suspenseful and highly addictive show, so don’t miss out. Find out how to watch every episode of Mayor of Kingstown in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Mayor of Kingstown

The first season of Mayor of Kingston is available to stream on Paramount+ from November 15, 2021.

Watch Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+

You can catch every episode of Mayor of Kingstown on streaming service Paramount+, available from November 15, 2021.

What is Mayor of Kingstown about?

The McLusky family wield a lot of influence as powerbrokers in their hometown of Kingstown, Michigan. It’s a place with little law outside of the McLusky’s, except that of the giant prison which dominates the political landscape. The prison is a thriving industry, exploiting the systemic mechanisms of racism, corruption and inequality to fuel the town with money and drugs. As the pressure between officials, citizens, and prison inmates builds, the town slowly spirals out of control, and the McLusky’s must step in and clean up the mess of their own making. It’s a blunt look at the incarceration game and the players who run it, but oh so entertaining.

Photo Credit: Paramount+