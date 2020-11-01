Advertisement

It’s known as the ‘race that stops a nation’, and the Melbourne Cup is set to start for another year. Raced over 3,200 metres at Flemington Racecourse, the Melbourne Cup is one of Australia’s biggest events, with the day also hosting a number of other races for punters and viewers to get involved in. But where can you tune into for all the Melbourne Cup action, and what time does it all kick off? Read on to find out.

How to stream the Melbourne Cup

You can watch the Melbourne Cup on both free-to-air TV and streaming services. While Channel 10 is the go-to option for free-to-air coverage on your TV, the TenPlay app and Kayo Sports also have you covered if you’re out and about, allowing you to watch on your phone or tablet.

Melbourne Cup on Kayo

Partnering with racing.com, Kayo Sports will live stream the 2020 Melbourne Cup, with users also able to watch footage on-demand from up to two hours previously, meaning you can catch replays if you’ve just missed out on the big race.

If you’re into your horses, Kayo also covers the Caulfield Cup, Cox Plate and Victoria Derby Day.

Kayo Sports Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Melbourne Cup on Ten & TenPlay

Securing the broadcasting rights from Seven, Channel Ten and TenPlay will be the only place to go if you’re looking for free-to-air coverage of the Melbourne Cup. TenPlay is free to sign up to, meaning you can watch the race at no cost if you can’t get to the TV in time.

Melbourne Cup on radio

Some radio stations, such as Triple M and ABC Grandstand, cover live calls and race results throughout the day, although channels and frequencies will depend on your area.

What time does the Melbourne Cup start?

The Melbourne Cup is held on the first Tuesday of November every year, with the cup falling on Tuesday, November 3 in 2020. Here are the local start times in each capital city:

Perth: 12:00pm

Darwin: 1:30pm

Brisbane: 2:00pm

Adelaide: 2:30pm

Melbourne: 3:00pm

Sydney: 3:00pm

Canberra: 3:00pm

Hobart 3:00pm

Photo Credit: Neale Cousland/shutterstock.com, Adam Calaitzis/shutterstock.com