How to watch Modern Family in Australia

Everyone’s family can be a bit much. But none will ever top the sheer chaos and dysfunction of the Dunphy-Pritchett-Tucker clan. From Express Christmas’ (™) to failed birthday parties and even the occasional cat fight between a crazy nana and her ex-husband’s hot new Columbian wife (three to be exact), our favourite modern family never fails to entertain the masses.

Despite this loveable bunch bidding their farewells to screens in 2020, it seems that most of us are still in dire need of our ph-ill of the Dunphy’s, Pritchett’s and Tucker’s. So, where can you watch all your favourite Modern Family episodes in Australia? Find out with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Modern Family

Modern Family can be watched and streamed on a couple of different platforms in Australia, including BINGE, Fetch TV, Foxtel, Telstra TV, Google Play, iTunes and occasionally on the free-to-air channel 7Flix.

Modern Family on BINGE

If you’re just diving into this crazy family dynamic, or simply looking relive all their best phil-isophical moments, you’ll be able to catch the first 10 seasons of Modern Family on BINGE. But, to see the show’s tear-jerking 11th season and series farewell, you might have to jump ship to another platform.

Sign-up to BINGE

Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.



Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Modern Family on Fetch TV

You can also catch all 11 glorious seasons of Modern Family on Fetch TV, with each season costing about $31.99. But, if there is just one episode you’ve been dying to re-live (like the great Punkin Chunkin), you can also purchase a single episode for $2.99.

Modern Family on Foxtel

While there won’t be any more new episodes to tune in to, you can still catch up with the gang on Foxtel’s Fox Funny (channel 114) most week nights and during the week. Fox Funny is available on a number of Foxtel packages, including Foxtel Plus, Premium and Platinum Plus. Don’t throw a Cam if you miss a re-run though! Foxtel also offers all 11 seasons of Modern Family on Demand for your streaming leisure.

Modern Family on Telstra TV

Modern Family is also available for purchase through Telstra TV. All 11 seasons are available, with seasons costing $31.99 each, or you can snag your favourite episode for just $2.99.

Modern Family on Google Play, iTunes and the Microsoft Store

If you’re like our resident ‘cool dad’ Phil Dunphy, and you too like to ‘surf the web’ you’ll probably already know that Google Play, iTunes and the Microsoft Store also offer all 11 seasons of Modern Family for purchase. Individual seasons and episodes are available to rent or download, depending on the platform and your compatible device.

Modern Family on free-to-air TV

While free-to-air was once Modern Family’s stomping ground in Australia, there is only one channel that will show re-runs on the odd occasion these days. Moving from its home on Channel 10, its now the Seven Network that own the rights for Modern Family, with 7Flix showing the occasional re-run, although it’s best to check your local TV guide to find out when to tune in.

What is Modern Family about?

Modern Family follows the story of a wacky and slightly dysfunctional extended family. Shot in mockumentary style, the series shares the hilarious trials and tribulations of Phil and Claire Dunphy, Claire’s brother Mitchell Pritchett and his partner Cameron Tucker and Claire and Mitchell’s father Jay Pritchett and his new gorgeous and young Colombian wife, Gloria. From weddings to graduations and even new additions to the family, this series shares a comical and fresh take on what life is like for the modern family.

Image credit: BINGE