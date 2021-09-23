How to watch New Amsterdam in Australia

Medical dramas, like true crime, have a massive following, giving fans something to look forward to as the lives of doctors, patients, their family and everything in between intertwine in a literal matter of life and death. While some of us get a bit squeamish around blood, others seem to live for (provided that it’s on TV of course). But where can you catch the latest medical drama New Amsterdam in Australia? Find out with this Canstar Blue guide, as we page the doctors.

How to watch New Amsterdam

New Amsterdam is available to stream on Stan, Netflix and 9Now, with episodes available to purchase on iTunes.

Watch New Amsterdam on Stan

Stan has all four seasons of New Amsterdam available to stream, with the fourth season starting on September 22, with episodes to be released weekly.

Watch New Amsterdam on Netflix

Netflix has the first two seasons of New Amsterdam available to stream, although there’s currently no word if the third and fourth season will make its way to the platform.

Watch New Amsterdam on 9Now

Channel 9’s online counterpart 9Now has the first two seasons of New Amsterdam available for streaming.

Watch New Amsterdam on iTunes

iTunes has the first two seasons of New Amsterdam available for purchase, with a full season costing $29.99.

What is New Amsterdam about?

New Amsterdam follows Dr. Max Goodwin, the new medical director of one of the oldest public hospitals in the US, which has been neglected and choked by red tape for years. From his first day in the role, he begins to shake things up, firing staff members, going against the higher ups and butting heads with anyone who stands in his way, all while dealing with issue after issue in his personal life. Add in the high stakes world of medicine, and you’ve got yourself a drama that you’ll want to watch, stat.