How to watch One of Us is Lying in Australia

The market of edgy teenage dramas can be a tough one to crack, with plenty trying and failing. But one that’s made a name for itself is One of Us is Lying, with the debut novel from Karen M. McManus enjoying a 166-week run on the New York Times best-seller list, meaning it may know a thing or two about the teenage audience. But if you’re not much of a reader, don’t worry, there’s a TV show coming to a screen near you, but how can you watch One of Us is Lying? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch One of Us is Lying

One of Us is Lying is exclusively available on Stan, with the series coming to the platform on October 8, 2021.

Watch One of Us is Lying on Stan

What is One of Us is Lying about?

Based on the successful novel of the same name, One of Us is Lying follows Bronwyn, Simon, Nate, Cooper and Addy, students at Bayview High, as they enter detention after breaking the school’s no-phone policy. What starts out as a normal detention however, quickly turns into anything but, with Simon, creator of a gossip app that the majority of students at the school use, suffers an allergic reaction, and later dies in hospital. What follows is an investigation, as each of the remaining students all had motives to silence Simon and his app, with plenty of intrigue and teenage angst in abundance as the truth slowly comes to light.

