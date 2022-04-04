How to Watch Outer Range in Australia

Josh Brolin is front and centre of a new series that will alter how you think about Westerns forevermore. The Outer Range can be banally described as part thriller and part mystery with a supernatural twist OR, you can close your eyes and picture Josh Brolin as a godless cowboy, desperate to solve his daughter-in-law’s disappearance, and unravel the mystery of a (literal) void, intent on swallowing his precious land and community. It’s totally up to you, but if you want to find out which description is more accurate, skim this Canstar Blue guide on The Outer Range.

How to watch Outer Range

You can watch every episode of The Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video. Episodes will be available from April 15, 2022.

Watch Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video

