How to Watch Outer Range in Australia

Josh Brolin is front and centre of a new series that will alter how you think about Westerns forevermore. The Outer Range can be banally described as part thriller and part mystery with a supernatural twist OR, you can close your eyes and picture Josh Brolin as a godless cowboy, desperate to solve his daughter-in-law’s disappearance, and unravel the mystery of a (literal) void, intent on swallowing his precious land and community. It’s totally up to you, but if you want to find out which description is more accurate, skim this Canstar Blue guide on The Outer Range.
How to watch Outer Range
You can watch every episode of The Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video. Episodes will be available from April 15, 2022.
Watch Outer Range on Amazon Prime Video
What is Outer Range about?
Royal Abbott is just a simple man, living on the edge of the wilderness with his family. He fights for his existence against the weather and his neighbours, whose wealth is allowing them to close in on his land. The pace of his life starts to change however, with the disappearance of his daughter-in-law and the appearance of a swirling void on the very edge of his Wyoming ranch. After a death in the close knit-community, Royal is driven to the very edge of his sanity, and as he starts to unravel, so do long dead secrets and tensions.
