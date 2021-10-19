How to watch the 2021 Ashes in Australia

The summer of cricket will feature the fiercest rivalry in test cricket this year, with the Ashes making its way down under. Despite fears the English team would be a heavily weakened one due to COVID travel restrictions, both sides seem set to bring their A-game. So read on to find out how you can watch cricket’s oldest rivalry this summer with Canstar Blue.

How can I watch the 2021 Ashes in Australia?

Fortunately for Australian cricket fans looking to cheer on their baggy greens, there are a multitude of options for streaming this upcoming Ashes series. Foxtel, Kayo and Channel 7 will all be streaming the full five tests, while ABC Radio will be covering the commentary for listeners of the gentleman’s game.

Watch the 2021 Ashes on Kayo

For ad-free, live, and on-demand coverage of the Ashes series, Kayo provides just that, with full coverage for all five test matches. Kayo also offers coverage of other cricket events, including the Sheffield Shield competition and the Women’s National Cricket League if you’re looking for something between innings.

Watch the 2021 Ashes on Foxtel

Fox Cricket on Foxtel will be broadcasting its own coverage of the 2021 Ashes series, with a different set of commentators and graphics than the free-to-air option of Channel 7. Cricket fans will have to purchase the Sports pack through Foxtel to be able to catch the action.

Watch the 2021 Ashes on Channel 7

Channel 7 snagged the free-to-air rights to the 2021 Ashes series, meaning fans can catch every ball without paying a cent.

Listen to the 2021 Ashes on ABC Radio

Diehard fans can also listen to the standalone commentary on ABC Radio. This obviously means there is no visual stream, but for fans on the road or just looking for some background noise, ABC Radio can pick up a few wickets in a tidy spell.

When is the 2021 Ashes?

This year’s edition of Australia and England’s cricketing face-off will take place across Australia’s five major cities, in a five-match series. There will also be one day-night test, which will be taking place in Adelaide. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, December 8 starting at 10:00am local time (Brisbane)

Thursday, December 16 starting at 2:00am local time (Adelaide)

Sunday, December 26 starting at 9:30am local time (Melbourne)

Wednesday, January 5 starting at 9:30am local time (Sydney)

Friday, January 14 starting at 12:30pm local time (Perth)

