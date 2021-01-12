The name ‘Michael Scott’ is almost more famous than that of Steve Carell himself thanks to the phenomenon that is The Office. Arguably one of the greatest sitcoms of all time, the American adaptation of the UK BBC series of the same name is a mockumentary-style sitcom following the lives of (somewhat) ordinary office employees on that 9-5 grind at the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. The show has everything — from office pranks (you know the ones), Jim and Pam’s agonising will-they won’t-they relationship, to the ‘dinner party’ episode that is forever burnt into our brains.

The show is beloved around the world but where can you catch all nine seasons for your umpteenth re-watch? Luckily, there’s no shortage of services offering all seasons of The Office in Australia, with Canstar Blue listing them all in this guide.

How to watch The Office in Australia

To watch The Office in Australia, you can stream on Netflix, newcomer platform BINGE, Aussie platform Stan, Foxtel Now or Amazon Prime Video. You can also purchase or rent individual episodes or seasons on iTunes, Google Play and Fetch.

The Office on Netflix

All nine seasons of The Office have recently been added to Netflix Australia in 2021 for your streaming pleasure.

The Office on BINGE

All nine seasons of The Office are available to stream on BINGE, Foxtel’s newest streaming platform.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

The Office on Stan

All nine seasons of The Office are available to stream on Aussie streaming platform Stan.

The Office on Foxtel Now

All nine seasons of The Office can be streaned on Foxtel Now. As the sister streaming platform to BINGE, this is to be expected. Foxtel Now can be more on the pricey side, so check out the Foxtel Packages to see how you can get your social scares for the most affordable price.

The Office on Amazon Prime

All nine seasons of The Office are now on Amazon Prime, Australia’s answer to the tech giant’s streaming service.

The Office on iTunes

If you like the idea of visiting Scranton but aren’t ready to commit to a streaming platform subscription (it takes time to make these decisions) then you may want to go old school and check out The Office on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49 each, individual seasons for $9.99 each or all nine seasons for $59.99.

The Office on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you too can be like Jim and Pam’s on-again, off-again relationship and catch a few episodes here and there of The Office on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 each, individual seasons for $11.99 each or the entire series for $54.99.

The Office on Fetch

The Office can be purchased by Fetch users, either as individual episodes for $2.99 each, or full seasons at $12.99 each.

What is The Office about?

Adapted for American television by Greg Daniels (the original series was created by Ricky Gervais and Stephan Merchant for BBC) The Office is a mockumentary-style sitcom that depicts the everyday lives of the office employees in the Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. What sounds like a pretty basic concept turned into something sooo much more after nine seasons (and 42 Emmy nominations) as The Office had us laughing (and crying — we still can’t talk about that departure scene) with Michael, Pam, Jim, Dwight and all our other faves becoming more like family than co-workers.

Photo Credit: Foxtel