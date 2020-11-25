Name a better combination; Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, the creator of Big Little Lies, and a murder mystery. It’s difficult, we know. If you’ve been on the internet at all recently, you would have heard the hype for Kidman’s latest appearance on the silver screen, The Undoing. The whodunit psychological thriller has been dubbed the latest Big Little Lies and, we have to be honest, is coming close to trumping the mothers of Monterey. Following the seemingly perfect life of wife and husband power couple Kidman and Grant, the six-part miniseries features a violent death of a mother, a missing husband, some nasty courtroom drama, and the downfall of the rich. Count us in.

Unfortunately, like the majority of television these days, The Undoing is created and streamed on American network cable HBO, which makes it difficult to access. Luckily for us Aussies, we have a few options to catch the latest drama. Read on to find out where you can tune in.

How to watch The Undoing in Australia

To watch The Undoing in Australia, you can tune into BINGE or Foxtel Now to watch all six episodes of the HBO mini-series. There is currently no word of a second season or additional episodes, but fingers crossed the series comes back in one way or another.

The Undoing on BINGE

The Undoing is available to stream on BINGE, with all six episodes available directly from the US. Thanks to BINGE’s link to Foxtel, a large chunk of American television is making its way to the new streaming platform to the delight of Aussies.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE's huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

The Undoing on Foxtel Now

Stream all six episodes of The Undoing on Foxtel Now. It’s becoming a well-known fact that wherever BINGE goes, Foxtel Now follows (and vice versa) so this was to be expected.

What is The Undoing about?

Based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, the six-part thriller series sees Kidman and Grant take on the role of a wealthy and successful wife and husband power-couple-gone-wrong. Grace Fraser is a renowned therapist, and Jonathan Fraser a paediatric oncologist (Grant calls the character, “perhaps a little too good to be true”) who live on New York’s Upper West Side with their young son Henry. The family are seemingly living the dream among the New York elite, until a mysterious woman named Elena (Maltilda De Angelis) enters their life. Shortly after multiple bizarre encounters, Elena is brutally murdered and simultaneously Jonathan disappears. Following a chain of horrifying revelations, Grace’s life begins to unravel and she has to do everything in her power to keep herself and her family safe.

Photo Credit: BINGE