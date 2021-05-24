How to watch the 2021 Tour de France in Australia

Arguably the biggest event on two wheels, the Tour de France is a race steeped in tradition, as well as hills, and not for the faint of heart. A gruelling 21-stage race set over 23 days, the Tour de France is the Holy Grail for those partial to a Saturday morning ride, but how can you watch it in Australia? If you’re a fan of cycling, or you just really like aerial shots of the French countryside, find out where to catch all the action below.
How can I watch the Tour de France in Australia?
SBS has once again secured exclusive rights to the biggest event in cycling, with live coverage of all 21 stages on both SBS and SBS On Demand. While live coverage will start at around 9pm AEST each day (although this may depend on your local guide), those keen on an early bedtime will be able to catch replays and highlights on SBS On Demand, allowing you to catch some Zs as well as all the action from the day.
How can I stream the Tour de France in Australia?
You can stream the Tour de France through SBS On Demand, allowing you to catch all the action live, or re-live the best parts of the day with on-demand replays and highlights. You can sign up for free via the SBS website, with the app free to download on both your phone or tablet, helping you to stay on top of the race while you’re out and about.
Tour de France Schedule 2021
While some may be keen to catch all 23 days, 21 stages and the almost 3,500km journey from start to finish, some will be more inclined to tune into a couple of the day’s events, or even just the time trials. Below is the 2021 Tour de France schedule, along with what times you can tune in for every second of the action.
|Stage
|Date
|Start and Finish
|Distance
|Time Start and Finish
|1
|SAT 26/06/2021
|BREST > LANDERNEAU
|187 KM
|7:30pm – 1:30am
|2
|SUN 27/06/2021
|PERROS-GUIREC > MÛR-DE-BRETAGNE GUERLÉDAN
|182 KM
|8:30pm – 2am
|3
|MON 28/06/2021
|LORIENT > PONTIVY
|182 KM
|8:30pm – 1:55am
|4
|TUE 29/06/2021
|REDON > FOUGÈRES
|152 KM
|9:30pm – 1:20am
|5
|WED 30/06/2021
|CHANGÉ > LAVAL ESPACE MAYENNE
|27 KM
|8:30pm – 1:45am
|6
|THU 01/07/2021
|TOURS > CHÂTEAUROUX
|144 KM
|9:30pm – 1:55am
|7
|FRI 02/07/2021
|VIERZON > LE CREUSOT
|248 KM
|8:30pm – 1:40am
|8
|SAT 03/07/2021
|OYONNAX > LE GRAND-BORNAND
|151 KM
|8:30pm – 1:40am
|9
|SUN 04/07/2021
|CLUSES > TIGNES
|145 KM
|8:30pm – 1:40am
|Rest
|MON 05/07/2021
|TIGNES
|Rest
|10
|TUE 06/07/2021
|ALBERTVILLE > VALENCE
|186 KM
|8:30pm – 1:50am
|11
|WED 07/07/2021
|SORGUES > MALAUCÈNE
|199 KM
|8:30pm – 2am
|12
|THU 08/07/2021
|SAINT-PAUL-TROIS-CHÂTEAUX > NÎMES
|161 KM
|9:30pm – 1:45am
|13
|FRI 09/07/2021
|NÎMES > CARCASSONNE
|220 KM
|8:30pm – 1:50am
|14
|SAT 10/07/2021
|CARCASSONNE > QUILLAN
|184 KM
|8:30pm – 1:20am
|15
|SUN 11/07/2021
|CÉRET > ANDORRE-LA-VIEILLE
|192 KM
|8:30pm – 2:10am
|Rest
|MON 12/07/2021
|ANDORRE
|Rest
|16
|TUE 13/07/2021
|PAS DE LA CASE > SAINT-GAUDENS
|169 KM
|8:30pm – 1:50am
|17
|WED 14/07/2021
|MURET > SAINT-LARY-SOULAN COL DU PORTET
|178 KM
|8:30pm – 1:30am
|18
|THU 15/07/2021
|PAU > LUZ ARDIDEN
|130 KM
|9:30pm – 1:50am
|19
|FRI 16/07/2021
|MOURENX > LIBOURNE
|203 KM
|8:30pm – 2:15am
|20
|SAT 17/07/2021
|LIBOURNE > SAINT-EMILION
|31 KM
|8:30pm – 2:15am
|21
|SUN 18/07/2021
|CHATOU > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES
|112 KM
|11:00pm – 4:00am
If you can’t get enough of cycling, sports-streaming service Kayo offers full coverage of the UCI Track World Championship, as well as select races of UCI Cycling, including the Asia, Europe and World Tours to keep you entertained if you don’t mind swapping the open-road for the velodrome.
