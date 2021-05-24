How to watch the 2021 Tour de France in Australia

Arguably the biggest event on two wheels, the Tour de France is a race steeped in tradition, as well as hills, and not for the faint of heart. A gruelling 21-stage race set over 23 days, the Tour de France is the Holy Grail for those partial to a Saturday morning ride, but how can you watch it in Australia? If you’re a fan of cycling, or you just really like aerial shots of the French countryside, find out where to catch all the action below.

How can I watch the Tour de France in Australia?

SBS has once again secured exclusive rights to the biggest event in cycling, with live coverage of all 21 stages on both SBS and SBS On Demand. While live coverage will start at around 9pm AEST each day (although this may depend on your local guide), those keen on an early bedtime will be able to catch replays and highlights on SBS On Demand, allowing you to catch some Zs as well as all the action from the day.

How can I stream the Tour de France in Australia?

You can stream the Tour de France through SBS On Demand, allowing you to catch all the action live, or re-live the best parts of the day with on-demand replays and highlights. You can sign up for free via the SBS website, with the app free to download on both your phone or tablet, helping you to stay on top of the race while you’re out and about.

Tour de France Schedule 2021

While some may be keen to catch all 23 days, 21 stages and the almost 3,500km journey from start to finish, some will be more inclined to tune into a couple of the day’s events, or even just the time trials. Below is the 2021 Tour de France schedule, along with what times you can tune in for every second of the action.

Stage Date Start and Finish Distance Time Start and Finish 1 SAT 26/06/2021 BREST > LANDERNEAU 187 KM 7:30pm – 1:30am 2 SUN 27/06/2021 PERROS-GUIREC > MÛR-DE-BRETAGNE GUERLÉDAN 182 KM 8:30pm – 2am 3 MON 28/06/2021 LORIENT > PONTIVY 182 KM 8:30pm – 1:55am 4 TUE 29/06/2021 REDON > FOUGÈRES 152 KM 9:30pm – 1:20am 5 WED 30/06/2021 CHANGÉ > LAVAL ESPACE MAYENNE 27 KM 8:30pm – 1:45am 6 THU 01/07/2021 TOURS > CHÂTEAUROUX 144 KM 9:30pm – 1:55am 7 FRI 02/07/2021 VIERZON > LE CREUSOT 248 KM 8:30pm – 1:40am 8 SAT 03/07/2021 OYONNAX > LE GRAND-BORNAND 151 KM 8:30pm – 1:40am 9 SUN 04/07/2021 CLUSES > TIGNES 145 KM 8:30pm – 1:40am Rest MON 05/07/2021 TIGNES Rest 10 TUE 06/07/2021 ALBERTVILLE > VALENCE 186 KM 8:30pm – 1:50am 11 WED 07/07/2021 SORGUES > MALAUCÈNE 199 KM 8:30pm – 2am 12 THU 08/07/2021 SAINT-PAUL-TROIS-CHÂTEAUX > NÎMES 161 KM 9:30pm – 1:45am 13 FRI 09/07/2021 NÎMES > CARCASSONNE 220 KM 8:30pm – 1:50am 14 SAT 10/07/2021 CARCASSONNE > QUILLAN 184 KM 8:30pm – 1:20am 15 SUN 11/07/2021 CÉRET > ANDORRE-LA-VIEILLE 192 KM 8:30pm – 2:10am Rest MON 12/07/2021 ANDORRE Rest 16 TUE 13/07/2021 PAS DE LA CASE > SAINT-GAUDENS 169 KM 8:30pm – 1:50am 17 WED 14/07/2021 MURET > SAINT-LARY-SOULAN COL DU PORTET 178 KM 8:30pm – 1:30am 18 THU 15/07/2021 PAU > LUZ ARDIDEN 130 KM 9:30pm – 1:50am 19 FRI 16/07/2021 MOURENX > LIBOURNE 203 KM 8:30pm – 2:15am 20 SAT 17/07/2021 LIBOURNE > SAINT-EMILION 31 KM 8:30pm – 2:15am 21 SUN 18/07/2021 CHATOU > PARIS CHAMPS-ÉLYSÉES 112 KM 11:00pm – 4:00am

Information gathered from the official Tour de France website and SBS Guide.

If you can’t get enough of cycling, sports-streaming service Kayo offers full coverage of the UCI Track World Championship, as well as select races of UCI Cycling, including the Asia, Europe and World Tours to keep you entertained if you don’t mind swapping the open-road for the velodrome.

