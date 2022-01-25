How to watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes in Australia

The summer of women’s cricket will hit an apex as the English tour of Australia commences. The Women’s Ashes will see a dominant Australian outfit take on the travelling English squad. With a star-studded line-up including Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, and Heather Knight, cricket fans are in for a treat. Read on with Canstar Blue to find out how to watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes.
How to watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes
The 2022 Women’s Ashes series will be available to watch on both free-to-air and subscription options including via Kayo, Foxtel and Channel 7.
Watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes on Kayo
Kayo will be streaming the 2022 Women’s Ashes, with the service also home to plenty of other cricket competitions and women’s sports to fill the void once the series is over.
Watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes on Foxtel
Foxtel will showcase the entirety of the Women’s Ashes, although you’ll have to opt for a package that includes sporting channels, such as the Foxtel Sports Pack.
Watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes on Channel 7 & 7mate
Channel 7 and 7mate will be airing every ball of the 2022 Women’s Ashes, and viewers won’t have to pay a cent for the free-to-air service.
When is the 2022 Women’s Ashes?
The 2022 Women’s Ashes is a one-off test that will start on January 27 and conclude January 30. Play will commence 9:00am AEST, although if you’re watching on free-to-air, it’s best to check your local TV guides.
What are the squads for Australia and England?
The players featuring in the Women’s Ashes will include:
Australia
- Darcie Brown
- Nicola Carey
- Hannah Darlington
- Ashleigh Gardner
- Rachael Haynes
- Alyssa Healy
- Jess Jonassen
- Alana King
- Meg Lanning (C)
- Tahlia McGrath
- Beth Mooney
- Ellyse Perry
- Megan Schutt
- Annabel Sutherland
- Stella Campbell
England
- Heather Knight (C)
- Tammy Beaumont
- Maia Bouchier
- Katherine Brunt
- Kate Cross
- Freya Davies
- Charlie Dean
- Sophia Dunkley
- Sophie Ecclestone
- Tash Farrant
- Sarah Glenn
- Amy Jones
- Nat Sciver
- Anya Shrubsole
- Mady Villiers
- Lauren Winfield-Hill
- Danni Wyatt
Photo Credits: cricket.com.au
