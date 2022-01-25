How to watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes in Australia

The summer of women’s cricket will hit an apex as the English tour of Australia commences. The Women’s Ashes will see a dominant Australian outfit take on the travelling English squad. With a star-studded line-up including Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, and Heather Knight, cricket fans are in for a treat. Read on with Canstar Blue to find out how to watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes.

How to watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes

The 2022 Women’s Ashes series will be available to watch on both free-to-air and subscription options including via Kayo, Foxtel and Channel 7.

Watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes on Kayo

Kayo will be streaming the 2022 Women’s Ashes, with the service also home to plenty of other cricket competitions and women’s sports to fill the void once the series is over.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Basic Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $25 over 1 month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25Advertised Cost/month Go To Site
Premium Subscription

  • More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand
  • Watch on 3 screens at the same time
  • 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only)

min. cost $35 over 1 month

 3No. of Screens /same time viewing $35
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription

  • Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months
  • Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply
  • Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles

min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $25$15
Advertised Cost/month		 Get Offeron Telstra’s website
Watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes on Foxtel

Foxtel will showcase the entirety of the Women’s Ashes, although you’ll have to opt for a package that includes sporting channels, such as the Foxtel Sports Pack.

Watch the 2022 Women’s Ashes on Channel 7 & 7mate

Channel 7 and 7mate will be airing every ball of the 2022 Women’s Ashes, and viewers won’t have to pay a cent for the free-to-air service.

When is the 2022 Women’s Ashes?

The 2022 Women’s Ashes is a one-off test that will start on January 27 and conclude January 30. Play will commence 9:00am AEST, although if you’re watching on free-to-air, it’s best to check your local TV guides.

What are the squads for Australia and England?

The players featuring in the Women’s Ashes will include:

Australia

  • Darcie Brown
  • Nicola Carey
  • Hannah Darlington
  • Ashleigh Gardner
  • Rachael Haynes
  • Alyssa Healy
  • Jess Jonassen
  • Alana King
  • Meg Lanning (C)
  • Tahlia McGrath
  • Beth Mooney
  • Ellyse Perry
  • Megan Schutt
  • Annabel Sutherland
  • Stella Campbell

England

  • Heather Knight (C)
  • Tammy Beaumont
  • Maia Bouchier
  • Katherine Brunt
  • Kate Cross
  • Freya Davies
  • Charlie Dean
  • Sophia Dunkley
  • Sophie Ecclestone
  • Tash Farrant
  • Sarah Glenn
  • Amy Jones
  • Nat Sciver
  • Anya Shrubsole
  • Mady Villiers
  • Lauren Winfield-Hill
  • Danni Wyatt

Photo Credits: cricket.com.au

