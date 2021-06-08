How to watch Workin’ Moms in Australia

Working parents, Catherine Reitman sees you; and she is ready to give you a massive shout out. Workin’ Moms – the hit series – sees busy mums (moms) Kate, Anne, Frankie and Jenny embrace new jobs, promotions, rebelling children, misbehaving bosses and a whole lot of hijinks. If you want to know where to catch Workin’ Moms in Australia, find out how in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Workin’ Moms

All five seasons Workin’ Moms will be available on Netflix from June 15, 2021.

Workin’ Moms on Netflix

Netflix will be the exclusive home to Workin’ Moms, with all five seasons of the show coming to the streaming platform on June 15, 2021.

What is Workin’ Moms about?

A group of smart, funny, loyal and hardworking women form a friendship after attending the same parenting group. Together they face the challenges of being working mums and rely on each other for support and humour to survive and thrive through careers, love interests, identity crises and unplanned pregnancies.

Will there be a sixth season of Workin’ Moms?

While there has been no definite confirmation of a sixth season of Workin’ Moms, although writer and creator Catherine Reitman has expressed that she is more than keen to get the ball rolling on another season. Seeing as the cast made season five happen despite the COVID pandemic, it looks as if nothing will stop a new season. Fingers crossed!

