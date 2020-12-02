It was the most streamed show in the U.S. in 2019, and its leading star is one of America’s most beloved actors. Of course, we’re talking about Yellowstone — Academy-Award winner Kevin Costner’s cowboy drama following the conflicts and power plays that come with owning and running the largest ranch in the States.

Originally only available in America, all three seasons of Yellowstone are now available for us Aussies to stream. If you’re a dedicated fan, we’re sure you’ll be counting down the days until you can tack up the horses with Costner, but for now you’ll have to settle for re-watching the Dutton drama. And if you’ve never seen the show — you’re in for a treat. Read on to catch everywhere you can stream Yellowstone in Australia. Giddy up.

How to watch Yellowstone in Australia

To watch Yellowstone in Australia, you can tune into the Aussie platform Stan to stream the first three seasons, or head to iTunes and Google Play where the first two seasons are available to download or rent.

Yellowstone on Stan

The first three seasons of Yellowstone are available on Stan, the affordable streaming platform available exclusively in Australia. The platform has already confirmed that it will also be playing host to the fourth season of Yellowstone once it arrives from the US, giving you something else to look forward to.

Yellowstone on iTunes

If you like the idea of saddling up but aren’t ready to commit to a streaming platform subscription, then you may want to go old school and check out the first two seasons of Yellowstone on iTunes. This may also be ideal if you have Apple TV. You can purchase individual episodes for $3.49 each, or full seasons for $24.99. You can also purchase a two-season bundle for $39.99. At this stage season three is not available on iTunes however it’ll (hopefully) be riding over the horizon any day now.

Yellowstone on Google Play

Similarly to iTunes, you can also visit the ranch and catch a few episodes here and there on Google Play. This may be ideal if you have a Smart Android TV or Chromecast. On Google Play, you can purchase an individual episode for $2.99 each, or full seasons for $12.99 each. As with iTunes, season three of Yellowstone is currently not available on Google Play.

What is Yellowstone about?

Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, owners of the largest ranch in America, and John Dutton (Costner) as patriarch of the ranching family. Dutton is under constant attack from ­those who border his Montana ranch — namely, American’s first national park Yellowstone, an Indian reservation, and land developers.

Created, written and directed by Taylor Sheridon (who wrote Sicario and Hell or High Water), the show depicts modern-day rural America and the power struggles that comes with owning and operating multi-million-dollar land ($500 million, to be exact). And when money of that magnitude is involved, suddenly violence – and even murder – begin to slowly creep in.

What can expect in season four of Yellowstone?

The end of season three of Yellowstone was so chaotic it’s being compared to Game of Thrones. John Dutton was offered $500 million to sell his ranch to Market Equities, or he could wait for the state to condemn his land (which may have left him with nothing). Staying true to himself, Dutton refuses the offer, much to the dismay of his children Beth and Kayce (played by Kelly Reilly and Luke Grimes respectively). In the final scenes of the season finale, Beth’s assistant accidentally caused a bomb to denotate, a gunman storms into Kayce’s office, and John was shot whilst helping a family on the side of the road, leaving the fate of all three Dutton’s in the air. It leaves the question: who lives and who dies? What will happen to the ranch? Only time will tell.

Catch up on seasons 1-3 of Yellowstone

Season four has only just begun shooting in America, so you’ve got some time to catch up (or re-watch) all three seasons of Yellowstone on Stan, or the first two seasons on iTunes or Google Play. Do it for the Duttons!

