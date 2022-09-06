Ready to take on-the-go music to the next level? Huawei’s newest premium wireless earbuds have arrived in Australia, pairing stylish and comfortable design with high-fidelity audio and industry-leading noise cancellation.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 offer big sound upgrades and smaller, more ergonomic dimensions when compared to the original FreeBuds Pro. Huawei has teamed up with acoustic engineering company Devialet to deliver an outstanding audio performance with high-end dynamics, aiming to give competitors such as Sony and Samsung a run for their money in the wireless earbud space.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2: high-quality sound + noise cancellation

Huawei has designed this year’s FreeBuds Pro to offer a firm but comfortable fit, and each pair comes with three silicone bud tips for better customisation. The company says its FreeBuds can automatically tweak audio to suit a user’s ear canal structure and volume level, so you’ll get more personalised sound without needing to make extra adjustments.

The partnership with Devialet means a range of music-enhancing features are available to buyers (although your overall listening experience will still depend on the quality of the file or media your FreeBuds are connected to). Some of the features offered by Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 include:

Ultra-hearing True Sound Dual Driver: a two-driver sound system, combing an ultra-high frequency micro planar diaphragm and 11mm dynamic driver for sharp bass and precise treble

a two-driver sound system, combing an ultra-high frequency micro planar diaphragm and 11mm dynamic driver for sharp bass and precise treble Triple Adaptive EQ technology: works in combination with your ear canal for better sound

works in combination with your ear canal for better sound Graphic EQ and Adaptive EQ: uses Huawei’s AI Life app to provide 10 frequency bands for fine-tuned and consistent sound across all volumes

uses Huawei’s AI Life app to provide 10 frequency bands for fine-tuned and consistent sound across all volumes Hi-Res Wireless Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certifications: can connect up to 900kbps on compatible devices

For hands-free voice calls or moments when you need to cut out the background sounds, the FreeBuds Pro 2 also offer advanced active noise cancellation, including new Pure Voice technology to lock in on your conversation even in busy environments. Huawei has added a range of modes and extras such as aircraft noise cancellation for in-flight listening, an aware mode to keep you looped in to your surroundings, and a new wind-proof design to shut out wind noise.

The FreeBuds Pro 2 also come with gesture control features that allow users to adjust volume, switch between noise cancellation options, and play, pause and skip music just by pinching or swiping the Buds themselves. You’ll get around four hours of active battery life with active noise cancellation switched on, and a massive 30 hours without noise cancellation switched on. The device can also be reverse-charged via compatible Huawei phones or tablets if you’re away from an outlet.

Despite the high audio quality, there may be a few areas where Huawei’s new earbuds fall short. While plenty of customers will rely on the FreeBuds Pro 2 to power their runs or gym sessions, Huawei has advised that the product is ‘not designed for exercise’ and the buds shouldn’t be worn for extended periods of time during workouts. The FreeBuds are also splash-resistant in normal conditions, but customers may want to avoid using them in very damp environments, as liquid damage is unlikely to be covered by your warranty.

Canstar Blue is currently testing out the Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2, and will publish a full review of the earbuds and accompanying Huawei AI Life app. So far, this author is seriously impressed with both the sound and comfort levels offered by the buds (as well as the extremely pretty Silver Blue colour).

Buy now, get a free $299 Huawei Sound Joy speaker

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 are priced at $349 AUD and are now available to buy from Huawei Authorised Experience Stores and from Mobileciti and Auptimal. You can pick up a pair in Silver Blue, Silver Frost and Ceramic White.

To celebrate the launch, Huawei is throwing in a free gift with purchase for all orders made between now and September 24, 2022. Pick up the FreeBuds Pro 2 from participating retailers, and you’ll receive a free Huawei Sound Joy portable Bluetooth speaker, value at $229.

Another Huawei device co-engineered with Devialet, the Sound Joy includes a two-way speaker system designed to align the signal and acoustic output pressure for powerful bass and treble. Huawei promises its speaker maintains audio quality even at the highest volume, and can handle treble frequencies of up to 20kHz and bass as low as 50Hz.

The Sound Joy also includes a big 8,800mAh battery with up to 26 hours of playback and 40W super-fast charge compatibility, along with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and smart voice assistance. You’ll also get IP67 splash and water resistance, a light-up multi-colour design, and one-touch sound transfer from your phone to speaker itself.

In addition to a free Sound Joy speaker, FreeBuds Pro 2 buyers will also receive one year of Huawei Loss Care Cover from Australian Huawei Authorised Experience Stores. This means you’ll be able to buy a single replacement earbud at a heavily discounted price if one of your buds is lost or damaged within 12 months of purchase.

