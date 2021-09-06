Does the stork deliver babies with their diapers on? Nope. That’s why Canstar Blue is giving you the chance to win a $300 Baby Bunting eVoucher for all those baby essentials that cost a bunch.
To enter, simply subscribe to Canstar Blue’s consumer newsletter and Canstar Gold’s budgeting & savings newsletter between the dates of September 6 and September 24, 2021, for a chance to win.
The prize pack includes:
- Prize: 1x Baby Bunting eVoucher: $300 RRP*
This promotion ends at 10:00am AEST on Friday 24th of September, 2021. The giveaway winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message.
Promotion name: Canstar Blue “Win a $300 Baby Bunting eVoucher with Canstar Blue” Promotion
This Promotion Schedule is incorporated into and forms part of Canstar Blue’s “General Terms and Conditions of Promotions”, available at http://www.canstarblue.com.au/terms-and-conditions/. The General Terms and Conditions apply to the Promotion subject of this Promotion Schedule. To the extent of any conflict between this Promotion Schedule and the General Terms and Conditions, this Promotion Schedule will prevail.
|Item Number
|Description
|Details
|1
|Promoter
|Canstar Blue Pty Limited ABN 60 142 285 434, Level 21 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia. Tel: 07 3837 4100
|2
|Promotion Period
|This Promotion commences at 10:00am AEST on Monday 6th September and closes at 10:00am AEST on Friday 24th September 2021.
|3
|How to enter
|Entry is only open to Australian residents who are 18 years and over.
To enter the Promotion, Entrants must:
The competition entry form and bonus entry forms appear
– On https://www.canstarblue.com.au/competitions/win-baby-buntings-voucher/
|4
|Inclusions or exclusions (if applicable)
|As per General Terms and Conditions.
|5
|Details of Prize and value
|The draw will be in relation to one prize, a Baby Bunting eVoucher, valued at $300.00. The prize will be posted to the winner’s validly nominated postal address within Australia, at Canstar Blue’s expense.
The winning Entrant will be required to reply to Canstar Blue, via reply email or Facebook private message, of their:
– acceptance of the prize,
– full name,
– contact phone number,
– postal address,
– year of birth,
– approval for Canstar Blue to announce their name as the Prize winner on the www.canstarblue.com.au and/or other relevant publications.
|6
|Draw date, time and location
|The Prize winner will be randomly selected from a list of eligible participants. The draw will take place during business hours on Monday 27th September 2021 at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000, using computerised random selection.
The Prize winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message by no later than 5pm on Monday 27th September 2021. The Prize Winner must claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified by the Promoter.
Should the Prize Winner not claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified, the Promoter may, at its discretion, re-determine a new Winner by a random computerized draw which will take place during business hours on the sixth business day at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000.
|7
|Permit details (if applicable)
|Electronic Drawing System Approval Number 1477 in South Australia.
Share this article