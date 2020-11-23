Momentum Energy brings hot new solar deal to Queensland

Aussie-owned retailer Momentum Energy has washed ashore in sunny Queensland, bringing its competitive flagship offers as well as a sizzling new solar deal.

Solar Step-Up is offering customers a generous 13.5c/kWh feed-in tariff (FiT) which is one of the highest FiT rates available in south east QLD, at the time of publication.

Momentum Energy’s arrival now raises the number of residential electricity providers to more than 30 on the Energex network, which includes areas like Brisbane, Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast.

General Manager – Customer at Momentum Energy, Simon Uzunovski, said the company is looking forward to servicing QLD customers.

“Momentum has had standing offers in Queensland for some time, but we’re really excited to expand into this very competitive market,” he said. “We look forward to broadening our product offering and having a stronger market presence in the years to come.”

Self Serve and SmilePower Flexi are Momentum Energy’s other market offers, both of which include variable rates and no exit fees. Customers must sign up to Self Serve online and pay by direct debit, which earns them cheaper rates for doing so.

Momentum Energy is owned by Hydro Tasmania – Australia’s largest generator of renewable energy. As such, Momentum offers customers GreenPower options to purchase 10, 20, 25, 50, 75 or 100% of power usage.

Momentum Energy Prices QLD

Here are the Momentum Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. These are products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Should Queenslanders consider Momentum Energy?

There’s never a bad time to compare energy deals, but right now could benefit budgets the most heading into the busy holiday period, said Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“Holidays are around the corner so the last thing on anyone’s mind should be forking out big for electricity, and with so many companies to choose from, now’s the time to review household utilities,” he said.

“The Sunshine State has reached new heights in the energy price war as retailers continue to slash rates thanks to favourable wholesale conditions, so with Momentum’s best-priced deal sitting at 17% below the reference price, Queenslanders can expect a fair deal.”

Mr Downes refers to brands like AGL, Elysian Energy and ReAmped Energy as a few of those constantly cutting prices in QLD recently.

Solar customers are also in luck with Momentum’s Solar Step-Up deal, offering a nifty feed-in tariff, however bill-payers need to pay attention to the usage and supply rates, as well as how much power they’re likely going to be feeding back into the grid, said Mr Downes.

“It’s important for customers with solar panels to not only concentrate on feed-in tariffs, but also the base rates of a plan, particularly if the power they’re exporting doesn’t cover majority of their electricity usage.

“With so much competition in SE QLD, we encourage bill-payers to shop around for a better deal if they’re not happy with their current provider, and to get into a habit of reviewing prices on a monthly or quarterly basis.”

Image credit: Jen Watson/Shutterstock.com