As the weather starts to warm up and Aussies spend more time outdoors, ALDI is kicking off Spring in style with some cool Specials Buys for this weekend (from Saturday 20 August). Notably, a five-piece outdoor setting for only $399 and a $99 metal fire pit!

ALDI’s Renmar outdoor setting (pictured) includes two corner seats, two ottomans, and a coffee table. It can be separated and moved into multiple configurations to suit any outdoor space. It weighs a hefty 45kg though, so bring a trolley if you plan to make this $399 outdoor furniture yours.

The $99 metal fire pit comes with a mesh cap, BBQ cooking grill and fire poker, everything you need for a night in the great outdoors (aka your backyard). It features a deep-dish bowl with side ventilation for optimal airflow and comes with a one-year warranty.

The budget supermarket will also be selling a snazzy garden umbrella with a water-repellent canopy and UV50+ protection for $69.99. It comes in two colours (steel grey and taupe).

Also included are a number of decorative garden additions including a ribbed planter in assorted colours for $19.99, artificial topiary balls for $17.99, and hanging pots in round and basket designs for $14.99.

To really light up your garden, ALDI has a variety of options, from solar bollard lights ($3.99 each) to solar post lights ($29.99 each) and solar step/wall lights ($12.99 each). There are different solutions to suit all backyard layouts and aesthetics.

We think these solar butterfly lights ($12.99 for three) are just too cute!

If you’re more the indoor type, ALDI will also be selling fitness gear to help get your summer body ready, including a fitness massage gun, a boxing tower and bag with matching gloves, and a 10kg soft weight plate set.

The fitness massage gun retails for $79.99 and has five different massage heads (u-shape, flat, ball, cone and thumb), 30 speeds for variable levels of intensity and a rechargeable battery.

You can take out your frustration on the boxing tower and bag for $199. Weighing in at 53kg, this tower contains a boxing bag and speed-ball platform with a swivel and has weight storage posts with foam rollers. The bag has premium fill to absorb impact and reinforced seams with nylon thread.

While we’re talking about boxing, next up are the boxing gloves or mitts for $16.99 each. One size fits most for both items but they only come in one colour – black. The mitts have a pre-curved design which not only makes them comfortable but also promotes the correct hand position when holding. The gloves have a thumb locking system and a hook and loop closure to adjust to the perfect fit.

Last, but definitely not least, is the 10kg soft weight plate set. These plates are easy to grip and have bright coloured piping, with an innovative design to avoid damage to your floors. The bonus feature of these plates is that they have exercises printed on the disks, so you’ll never be stuck for ideas! Sand is inside all the plates which provides active weight, ideal for muscle toning and strengthening. For $24.99, you’ll get a 2kg, 3kg, and 5kg weight, adding up to a total of 10kg!

Also in this sale is a range of activewear including jackets from $19.99, sweatpants for $13.99, and socks for $6.99 for a pack of three.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. If you’re looking to track down Special Buys before they sell out, check out ALDI’s Special Buys Stock Checker on the website for stock availability in stores in your area.

