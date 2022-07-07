ALDI set to launch ‘Trophy Room’ wine & cheese pop-up bar for 2 nights ONLY

ALDI has announced the opening of its first pop-up bar in the heart of the Sydney CBD but only for two nights – on Friday, 15 July, and Saturday, 16 July. ALDI’s ‘Trophy Room’ pop-up bar will serve the supermarket’s award-winning wines and cheeses at equally delicious prices.

When we say award-winning, we mean it. The line-up includes the South Point Estate Sparkling Chardonnay Pinot Noir which took home a double gold award at last year’s Melbourne International Wine Competition and wines from McLaren Vale and the Margaret River regions.

Customers can expect to pay retail prices for this hour and a half experience, reflective of the amount it would cost to recreate it at home. Just in case you don’t believe us, tickets for the ‘Trophy Room’ are priced at $4.41 each including a Darley’s gin cocktail on arrival before enjoying a ‘tasting experience’ showcasing ALDI’s wines and cheeses.

When priced individually, glasses of wine start from 83c for a Pinot Grigio and cost no more than $2.50 for a Pinot Noir from Otago in New Zealand. These tipples can be paired with servings of cheese, with the selection including ALDI’s famous triple cream brie from a mere 56c a serve and a 36-month aged cheddar for 50c. That sounds like a pretty ‘grape’ deal to us!

ALDI Wine Expert and Buying Director, Jason Bowyer, said: “Our wines have been created by some of the best winemakers in the world and judged by the harshest critics to take home many of the most prestigious awards in the industry.”

“The Trophy Room is a first for ALDI Australia, demonstrating that a fine wine and dining experience doesn’t have to dent your wallet. And what’s even better, you can replicate the exact experience at home. The reality is everyone can have a wine rack and cheese draw worthy of the title the ‘Trophy Room’ if they shop the products on offer at ALDI. The value in the range is indisputable, and I’m excited that we can offer customers this experience, whether that be in our new pop-up bar or in their everyday shop.”

Launching at a time when Australians all over the country are concerned about rising living costs and inflation, a night out for less than $5 seems like a bargain! So, ‘wine not’ treat yourself to a night out for the price of a coffee? Tickets go on sale Friday, 8 July at 9:00am. The event location is 111 Elizabeth Street in the Sydney CBD. Buy tickets here. Make sure to get in quick because we have a feeling this event is not to be missed.

ALDI’s ‘Trophy Room’ time slots:

Friday 15th July − 5:00-6:30pm

Friday 15th July − 7:30-9:00pm

Saturday 16th July − 5:00-6:30pm

Saturday 16th July − 7:30-9:00pm

