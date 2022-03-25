ALDI fans rejoice! The budget supermarket is bringing back its hugely popular camping gear Special Buys, including the previously sold-out sleeping bag onesie!

ALDI’s sleeping bag ‘One-Z’ will be on sale for $49.99 in stores and online from Saturday, 2 April. The timing couldn’t be more perfect for those planning an Easter camping trip. The ‘One-Z’ is described as fully insulated and features an elastic waistband, dual zippers on the front, removable feet, and side ventilation on the legs. It comes in three sizes, small (5.1-5.6ft), medium (5.7-6ft), and large (6.1-6.7ft). Colours available include pink, purple, blue, and black.

If you’re more of a traditional camper, ALDI will also be selling winter sleeping bags in assorted colours in adults’ and kids’ sizes for $24.99 each. Colours available include pink and blue.

The budget supermarket’s camping essentials Special Buys will also include blackout tents for four people for $169, six people for $199, and eight people for $299.

Keen campers will be able to score a dual-zone 75L portable fridge (pictured) for $599, a 3300W inverter generator for $399, and a queen-sized air mattress for just $59.99.

For those who love tech, ALDI will also have a wildlife camera (pictured) for $129, night vision binoculars for $169 and Uniden UHF handheld radio packs (three-pack) for $49.99.

Special Buys are only available while stocks last. If you’re looking to track down Special Buys before they sell out, check out ALDI’s Special Buys Stock Checker on the website for stock availability in stores in your area.

Compare Supermarkets